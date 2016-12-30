News By Tag
How2Media announces that Grand Sanitation Service will be part of "World's Greatest!..."
"Here is a true American Company makes good story. Grand Sanitation was bought by the Golinello family 18 years ago; there was one truck and about 400 total accounts. Today, the company has 32 pieces of equipment and about 30,000 accounts, makes about 70,000 pick-ups per week, and is a staple of the community in Union, Somerset and Middlesex Counties, New Jersey. We think their story will be meaningful as well as educational to our viewers" said Gordon Freeman, Executive Producer of the show.
As part of the show, How2Media sent a film crew to spend time at the company's Plainfield, New Jersey facilities to find out what the story behind the story is with this great and growing company, and to show the "World's Greatest!..."
How2Media is a 21st Century television production company. Their award winning programming can be seen on national cable channels and local network affiliates across the country. For more information on How2Media and their show lineup, please visit How2Media.tv
Episode 238 (WG 238) and will be airing on DirecTV Channel 305 and Dish Network Channel 250 beginning on Monday, January 9, 2016.
For questions, comments and/or complaints, please email How 2 Media at marketing@how2media.tv
Media Contact
Richard Golinello
***@grandsanitation.com
