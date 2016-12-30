 
Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
54321
December 2016
3130

DC Lyricist LB199X Catapults His Lyrical Style Into 2017 While Creating A Stunning Visual Presence

 
 
LB199X WAR
LB199X WAR
 
ATLANTA - Jan. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Some Artists have the "It" factor, Rising D.C. Lyricist LB199X has burst onto the music scene. L.B has used 2016 as springboard into what seems a promising career. He has garnered the support of the fans and respect from the industry. The best way to describe LB199X is authentic. He is a natural story teller who is poised to write is life in ink and present it on the music stage. His pure unadulterated prose is genuine and he leaves it all on the stage bare bones. His unpretentious approach is refreshing and reminds us the reason why the lyricist will not die. LB has been writing songs since childhood. His subject matter goes deep often exploring soul searching topics with tracks like on single, "Gods". LB is a poet who uses music as his medium. LB's motto is, "...Speaking my mind, that's my main message...more so, stand up for something that you believe in no matter what it is. My music is more personal. So, when I do speak on tracks or when I do give messages in tracks, I try to ...more so, tailor it around my life. So, what I believe in, is speaking on what I believe in. And I want to stand by it 100%!" - L.B.

LB199X has mastered the digital game early which is crucial to an independent artist. He has close to ten thousand plays on Soundcloud.com. In December, he made the track listing for 104.5 The Beat Orlando for Freestyle Friday Volume One. He was featured at The Ribs and Soul Music fest in Detroit; and he is one of Tidal's top 5 rising stars in 2016. He also been featured in Hip Hop Weekly and featured 5 On It on PigeonsandPlanes.com.

Currently, L.B. has been giving his audience a palatable, creative, and gritty visual of the world from his angle, which can be seen in his latest video, "Hidden Colors". In addition, he's been preparing for more high-energy shows, recording, and breathing life into his brand, LB199X. L.B. has been relentless in implementing and encouraging ingenuity, transparency, and paying homage to the underground culture of hip-hop.

In mid-December, he had a sold-out show at the "Venue" where he debuted the album "Higher Art". For the fans, it was an experience that had been worth the wait. His future sights are set on bringing a good show to a city near you. Between his wordsmithing, energy, commanding performance presence, and dedication to staying true, you are sure to get just that. That appearance has fueled the anticipation of the visual release of " War" featuring talented, Marcellus Juvann on January 5, 2017. "War" is also featured on his latest album "Higher Art." Look for LB199X to take the stage at The SXSW Music Conference in Austin, TX March 13-19, 2017.

For more information on LB199X, visit http://Grandslammrecords.com

Watch full video here: https://youtu.be/dHf2hv3v-Sg


Social: Facebook @LB199X, Instagram @LB199X, Twitter @Its_LB13

Media Contact
The Rising Star Group, LLC
dasha@therisingstargroup.com
End
Source:The Rising Star Group, LLC
Email:***@therisingstargroup.com Email Verified
Click to Share