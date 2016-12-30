News By Tag
Rental Property Odor Removal Solved
Our mission is to improve the health and well being of each client by improving their indoor environment. Breathe Easy with the highest quality indoor air inspections, services and products.
Their belongings are gone but the odor of the last tenant's pets remains.
Anyone who has been a property manager, Realtor, or landlord has heard of – or worse, experienced – this nightmare. Before the invention of new technologies like Chlorine Dioxide, you were stuck with odors like cat urine or smoke. Repairing these items could saddle you with the very costly and time consuming task of tearing out flooring and sub-flooring, sometimes even replacing the sheet rock. Sometimes where there was too much saturation, the studs in the wall would need to be treated or replaced to completely remove the odor.
Now, using Chlorine Dioxide, the process of removing odor from your properties is quicker, easier, and less expensive. No longer does everything need to be removed, saving you time and money.
Chlorine Dioxide has no elemental free chlorine, meaning that it doesn't chlorinate. With a very low toxicity rating, it is generally regarded as a 'non-irritant.' It isn't corrosive, yet has it's highest efficacy against vegetative cells, ie, bacteria, fungus, molds, algae, and protozoa. It is also a factor lower in dosage for the same effectiveness against bacteria and fungi when compared against any other standard disinfectant.
Chlorine Dioxide treatment removes odors
• Animal Odors (both feces and urine)
• Smoke
• Chemical Smells from new construction and Carpets
• Sports Uniforms
What other cleaner has so few chemical reactions, no pH limitations, very low toxicity, worldwide approval for drinking water and a strong measurable residue. Used in concentration in water, Chlorine Dioxide will no produce harmful environments to equipment, workers, or consumers.
We do more than Odor Removal
• Indoor Air Quality Inspections
• Mold Inspections
• Air Duct Cleaning
• Anti-Allergen Services
• Carpet Cleaning
• Upholstery Cleaning
• Tile and Grout Cleaning/Sealing
• Hardwood Floor Cleaning
A family owned and operated business, Medallion Healthy Homes http://www.medallionil.com/
Contact
Beth Specht
847-697-5780
***@medallionil.com
