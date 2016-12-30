 
News By Tag
* Vip Vacations
* Disney EarMarked
* Jennifer Doncsecz
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Travel
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Bethlehem
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
54321
December 2016
3130

VIP Vacations, Inc. Receives Disney's Silver EarMarked Award!

VIP Vacations was honored with winning Disney Destination's Silver EarMarked Award for 2016.
 
 
VIP Agents Celebrating their Disney Earmarked Award
VIP Agents Celebrating their Disney Earmarked Award
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Vip Vacations
* Disney EarMarked
* Jennifer Doncsecz

Industry:
* Travel

Location:
* Bethlehem - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
* Awards

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Jan. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- VIP Vacations, Inc. has received Disney Destinations' prestigious Silver EarMarked Award, based on its strong support in selling Disney vacations in 2016!

Over the years, VIP Vacations has gained specialized knowledge on vacations to the Disneyland® Resort, Walt Disney World® Resort, Disney Cruise Line® and Adventures by Disney® vacations and has used that knowledge to become a top producing Disney Destinations agency.

VIP Vacations, an Authorized Disney Vacation Planner, has many agents who have received extensive training on Disney Destinations theme parks, resorts, cruises, vacation packages and more, and can provide the utmost in professional assistance in planning customized Disney vacations. In fact, one reason the agency attained the Silver EarMarked status is that all the frontline leisure travel agents are College of Disney Knowledge graduates. The College of Disney Knowledge is an in-depth comprehensive course that allows agents to develop their expertise regarding the Disney Destinations – knowledge that consumers can take advantage of when planning a Disney vacation.

About VIP Vacations

VIP Vacations Inc. is a full service travel agency that has been in business since 1994 with offices in Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey. VIP Vacations has won numerous awards from Sandals Resorts, Palace Resorts, Karisma Resorts, and also received the Caribbean Tourism Organizations' highly touted "Romance in Travel Award". President, Jennifer Doncsecz is the featured travel expert for Martha Stewart's Weddings Magazine and destination wedding blogger for Bridal Guide. VIP Vacations specializes in destination weddings and honeymoons.

For more information on VIP Vacations, visit www.vacationsbyvip.com or call 610-865-1055

Contact
Liz Moran
***@vacationsbyvip.com
End
Source:
Email:***@vacationsbyvip.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
VIP Vacations Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share