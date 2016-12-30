News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
VIP Vacations, Inc. Receives Disney's Silver EarMarked Award!
VIP Vacations was honored with winning Disney Destination's Silver EarMarked Award for 2016.
Over the years, VIP Vacations has gained specialized knowledge on vacations to the Disneyland® Resort, Walt Disney World® Resort, Disney Cruise Line® and Adventures by Disney® vacations and has used that knowledge to become a top producing Disney Destinations agency.
VIP Vacations, an Authorized Disney Vacation Planner, has many agents who have received extensive training on Disney Destinations theme parks, resorts, cruises, vacation packages and more, and can provide the utmost in professional assistance in planning customized Disney vacations. In fact, one reason the agency attained the Silver EarMarked status is that all the frontline leisure travel agents are College of Disney Knowledge graduates. The College of Disney Knowledge is an in-depth comprehensive course that allows agents to develop their expertise regarding the Disney Destinations – knowledge that consumers can take advantage of when planning a Disney vacation.
About VIP Vacations
VIP Vacations Inc. is a full service travel agency that has been in business since 1994 with offices in Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey. VIP Vacations has won numerous awards from Sandals Resorts, Palace Resorts, Karisma Resorts, and also received the Caribbean Tourism Organizations' highly touted "Romance in Travel Award". President, Jennifer Doncsecz is the featured travel expert for Martha Stewart's Weddings Magazine and destination wedding blogger for Bridal Guide. VIP Vacations specializes in destination weddings and honeymoons.
For more information on VIP Vacations, visit www.vacationsbyvip.com or call 610-865-1055
Contact
Liz Moran
***@vacationsbyvip.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse