 
News By Tag
* South Carolina Banks
* South Caroling credit unions
* Credit Union Dividends
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Banking
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Sumter
  South Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
54321
December 2016
3130


SAFE Federal Credit Union Gives Back More Than $1 Million to Members

 
SUMTER, S.C. - Jan. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- SAFE Federal Credit Union members received extra benefits December 31, 2016 when bonus dividends and loan interest rebates totaling more than $1 million were posted to accounts.

Deposit accounts, including certificates, received a 10 percent bonus based on dividends received in 2016. Loan accounts (except credit cards) received a four percent rebate based on total interest paid in 2016. The unique structure and philosophy of credit unions makes it possible for our Board of Directors to declare year-end bonus returns. Credit unions are not-for-profit financial cooperatives owned solely by members, so borrowers and savers alike share in the earnings.

The Board of Directors is delighted to be able to provide this extra return to members, on top of the competitive rates they have received all year. It's just another way to show members that their money is better here.

SAFE has paid bonus dividends and loan interest rebates annually for the past 21 years.

About SAFE Federal Credit Union
SAFE Federal Credit Union, founded in 1955, is the largest credit union based in the Midlands, with $1 billion in total assets, 114,000 members, and 19 branches. Membership is open to anyone who lives, works, worships, or goes to school in Sumter, Lee, Clarendon, Florence, and Orangeburg counties, as well as parts of Kershaw, Richland, and Lexington counties. Membership is also open to employees of more than 500 companies located throughout the Midlands and relatives of those eligible to join. Connect with us at http://www.SAFEfed.org, on Facebook.com/SAFEfederalcreditunion or @SAFEFCU

Contact
Kevin Tanzillo
***@duxpr.com
End
Source:SAFE Federal Credit Union
Email:***@duxpr.com Email Verified
Tags:South Carolina Banks, South Caroling credit unions, Credit Union Dividends
Industry:Banking
Location:Sumter - South Carolina - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Dux PR PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share