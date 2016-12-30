News By Tag
The Kurland Agency Names Jack Randall President of Agency Division
"Jack Randall has been a major part of TKA for the last two decades and the quarterback for the diversification of the agency's roster," says agency CEO Ted Kurland, who will continue coordinating both the agency and management divisions as well as strategic development for TKA. "Jack's leadership with our agent team and his role as the resident expert of iconic contemporary music has spearheaded our effort to build our brand and reputation as the 'go-to' agency and home for virtuosic and eclectic artists. His new position as President of our booking division has been well earned and will be in the best interests of our company."
After a few stints in FM radio and concert promotion, Randall landed his first position as an agent at Concerted Efforts in 1990. Six years later, he started at The Kurland Agency in September of 1996, where he now handles the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, West Coast, and Canada, and is responsible for artists such as Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Bettye LaVette, Bill Charlap, Afro-Cuban All Stars, Charles Lloyd, and more.
"I am honored to be chosen by Ted Kurland for this new position," states Randall, who now boasts a 20-year tenure with The Kurland Agency. "We have a great team of agents and staff, and we plan to continue our unparalleled commitment to the genres of jazz, blues, Americana, and soul/R&B. In my opinion, TKA is the only agency that has this level of dedication to these genres, and my goal is to enhance and enrich our clients' careers. Our artists in these fields deserve nothing less."
Founded by Ted Kurland in 1975, The Kurland Agency is one of the most influential boutique booking and management firms in the United States, currently representing iconic performing artists such as Pat Metheny, Chick Corea, Wynton Marsalis, The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, and Béla Fleck.
The Kurland Agency's official website and artist roster can be viewed at http://thekurlandagency.com.
