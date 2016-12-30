Country(s)
The Diamond Galleria Wins Rookie of the Year Award from Hearts on Fire
Top Diamond Brand Honors Evansville Jewelry Store's Commitment to the Customer Experience
EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Jan. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- "The relationship between Hearts On Fire and The Diamond Galleria was a perfect match from the start," says Jacki Raffi, VP of Sales for Hearts On Fire, the popular jewelry brand known for the World's Most Perfectly Cut Diamonds. The Evansville jeweler has been selected as 2016's Rookie of the Year, an honor that owner Tyna Wheat says is both rewarding and inspiring.
"Every decision we make centers on making our customers happy," Wheat said. "That's why we've prioritized our relationship with Hearts On Fire. These stunning diamond engagement rings are the perfect celebration of lasting love local couples are looking for." The Diamond Galleria designated a significant portion of their in-store space to creating a Hearts On Fire boutique. To see the Hearts On Fire boutique, visit The Diamond Galleria's store, located at 6245 Vogel Road in Evansville. "This allows us to give our customers the widest selection in the Tri-State," Wheat explained.
She goes on to say, "Our incredible team is extensively trained on Hearts On Fire, both in-store and at brand hosted workshops and events like Hearts On Fire University. Their expertise and positive attitudes make The Diamond Galleria a great place to buy jewelry – especially Hearts On Fire."
"The Diamond Galleria has the foundation for a strong and lasting partnership with Hearts On Fire and we couldn't be more proud to honor the entire team with our 2016 Rookie of the Year award," Raffi added. "We look forward to what is in store for the future!"
