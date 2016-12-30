News By Tag
22 Years of Volunteer Service Honored
One of the founders, and longest serving Board Members in the organization's history, Linda Kearns, noted: "Throughout his 20+ years of service on the OCSAPN Board, Dallas has helped them continue their mission of connecting OC schools, communities, and families to the agencies & organizations that serve them. He has kept the organization focused on its purpose while helping it stay relevant to today's needs. OCSAPN, and the OC community, were fortunate to have his leadership for over 20 years".
In accepting the recognition, Dr. Stout stated: "I started with OCSAPN as an unpaid intern from Cal State Fullerton. My early service on the Board had a big impact on my life and career by landing me my next 5 jobs. I grew up figuratively and professionally in this organization and count all my long term professional friends & mentors among the membership over the years."
Dr. Stout has worked in the non-profit community in Southern California for over 25 years including many years leading the Counties' largest adolescent residential drug rehab and high school. He has served on the Board of Directors for a variety of local, Countywide and Statewide programs for troubled youth and related issues. Dr. Stout is on the Faculty at both California State University Fullerton and the University of the Rockies where he teaches a variety of undergraduate & graduate courses in Psychology and Child Development as well as Non-Profit Principles, Practices, Governance & Finance. Today he uses his experience to assist a variety of non-profit programs in Southern California thru DoctorS Consulting which he founded with his wife Dr. Debra Stout in 2004. OCSAPN has been helping families connect with prevention and counseling programs since 1980. They meet monthly to share events, spotlight their services, and discuss lessons learned while working in the field of prevention.
OCSAPN member agencies work in the areas of alcohol, tobacco and other drug education and prevention, asset building, gang and violence prevention, treatment and consulting services , teen pregnancy, youth empowerment (Peer Assistance Leadership (PAL®) program, PAL® Camp, Friday Night Live Partnership, FAITH Coalition)
For more information, visit the Orange County Substance Abuse Prevention Network website at www.ocprevention.org. For More info on Dr. Stout visit www.doctorsconsulting.org.
Dr. Dallas Stout
***@doctorsconsulting.org
