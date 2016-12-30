News By Tag
AmpliVox Radio Hailer Chosen as Top Mass Notification System by Government Security News
Remote communication system from AmpliVox Sound Systems honored in 2016 Homeland Security Awards.
The innovative AmpliVox Radio Hailer is a vital tool for response teams, especially in large emergencies that demand quick, clear communication from response personnel to operation leaders, team members, and civilians. It provides a portable, battery-operated system that brings "grab and go" voice coverage to widespread areas, even when disaster has knocked out communication. The Radio Hailer connects to two MURS radios with one acting as the receiver, the other as the transmitter. Users can establish multiple zone sites, broadcasting from up to one mile away. The system includes a 50-watt amplifier, an 11" horn speaker that delivers 108 dB of clear sound, and a 120dB warning siren. The audio coverage of the Radio Hailer's amplifier and speaker is powerful enough to deliver instructions either indoors or out, enabling emergency crews to manage crowds consistently and safely. Earlier in 2016, the Radio Hailer received a platinum ASTOR Award from American Security Today Magazine as the Best Disaster Preparedness/
The awards announcement was made on Monday, December 19, by the award program's Lead Judge Chuck Brooks, who confessed that the IT and Cybersecurity, Physical Security, and Government Agency categories were more difficult than ever to judge because of the incredibly fast pace of change in the categories involved.
"There were no inferior security products or services that I evaluated," said Brooks. "They were all stellar. The approaches and methods sometimes differed among the entries, and that is largely because they were highly focused on their specific client needs. As to the government entries, these submissions exemplify the best in public/private cooperation. Government is moving rapidly into the digital era and integrating technologies, processes and accordingly new mandates of their government agencies and programs.
Now in its eighth year, the GSN Awards are recognized as the gold standard of accomplishments and the Best of the Best in IT and Cybersecurity, Physical Security Products and Services and the Most Notable Government Agency programs, initiatives and innovations. GSN covers a broad of homeland security topics ranging from IT and Cybersecurity, Airport/Seaport Security, Maritime Security, Law Enforcement, Video Surveillance, Law Enforcement at Federal State, Local and Municipal, Satellite Communications, Immigration and Border Security, Critical Infrastructure Protection and much more.
Sponsors of its annual Awards Dinners of the past included many of the leading companies nationally and internationally. These include Cisco Systems, Motorola, General Dynamics, Raytheon, Vanguard Integrity Systems, Gallagher, University of Phoenix and many more, while Keynote speakers have included 4-Star General of the Army (Ret) Barry McCaffrey, Commandant Thad Allen (ret) of the U.S. Coast Guard, Fran Townsend, Homeland Security Advisor to George W. Bush following 9/11 and others.
About AmpliVox
AmpliVox ® Sound Systems products are predominantly made in the USA, meet stringent CE standards, and come with a warranty up to 12 years. AmpliVox ® Sound Systems offers an extensive range of superior quality, simple to operate, and reliable electronics, including our new integrated multi-media furniture line, to provide maximum satisfaction and ensure a crystal clear message. AmpliVox recently was named Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year in recognition of its outstanding company values. AmpliVox products are compliant with the California Environmental Protection Agency Air Resources Board (CARB) and our PA systems and lecterns are manufactured to be RoHS (Restriction of Hazardous Substance) and WEEE (Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment) Compliant. Visit http://www.ampli.com for more information.
