STL's Big Muddy Adventures to be Featured on Travel Channel's "Booze Traveler" January 23
Jack Maxwell, host of Travel Channel's "Booze Traveler," joined this local professional guiding company for a day on our river – paddling from north Riverfront Park to The Gateway Arch. BMA put together a group of fun, like-minded paddlers to show the world just how it's done in the Great River City. They completed their experience by introducing Jack and his team to a large batch of "Mark Twain" (a scotch cocktail enjoyed by the namesake) and "Crispy Snoots" at Lovetts in Alton, IL. Their exploits can be seen Monday, January 23 on Travel Channel at 9pm CT.
Being the only professional outfitter and canoe guide in the area, BMA was the obvious choice to "Booze Traveler" producers when researching for this particular episode. Their General Manager, Roo Yawitz, is excited about this opportunity to be featured on a national platform. "We hope to expose people in St. Louis and around the nation to the fact that you can paddle on these great rivers (the Missouri and the Mississippi)
Big Muddy Adventures was established in 2002 by Mike "Big Muddy" Clark. They are the first professional outfitter/guiding company providing access to the wild wonders of the Middle Mississippi and Lower Missouri Rivers. They are located in St. Louis, MO, just downstream from the Confluence of the Great Rivers. BMA has guided and outfitted thousands of people from all over the world, and are recognized as a world class adventure company. With a full fleet of paddling vessels, including canoes, kayaks, paddle boards and their signature hand built 29 foot voyageur canoes, BMA takes great pride in their focus on safety and personal attention. To learn more about BMA, visit http://www.2muddy.com or stop by their booth at the Midwest Outdoor Expo in Belleville January 15th.
For those not familiar with "Booze Traveler," cocktail connoisseur and host Jack Maxwell travels around the world, one drink at a time. In 1-hour episodes, he takes his respect and appreciation for specialty cocktails to explore new locales, seeking out the people, places, customs and cultures behind drinks across the globe. Monday nights, 10/9c on Travel Channel.
