 
News By Tag
* Travel Channel
* Booze Traveler
* Outdoors
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* St. Louis
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
54321
December 2016
3130

STL's Big Muddy Adventures to be Featured on Travel Channel's "Booze Traveler" January 23

 
 
Big Muddy Adventures
Big Muddy Adventures
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Travel Channel
Booze Traveler
Outdoors

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
St. Louis - Missouri - US

ST. LOUIS - Jan. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Who does an international traveler call when looking for an adventure on the Mighty Mississippi?  St. Louis-based Big Muddy Adventures (BMA)!

Jack Maxwell, host of Travel Channel's "Booze Traveler," joined this local professional guiding company for a day on our river – paddling from north Riverfront Park to The Gateway Arch.   BMA put together a group of fun, like-minded paddlers to show the world just how it's done in the Great River City.  They completed their experience by introducing Jack and his team to a large batch of "Mark Twain" (a scotch cocktail enjoyed by the namesake) and "Crispy Snoots" at Lovetts in Alton, IL.  Their exploits can be seen Monday, January 23 on Travel Channel at 9pm CT.

Being the only professional outfitter and canoe guide in the area, BMA was the obvious choice to "Booze Traveler" producers when researching for this particular episode.  Their General Manager, Roo Yawitz, is excited about this opportunity to be featured on a national platform.  "We hope to expose people in St. Louis and around the nation to the fact that you can paddle on these great rivers (the Missouri and the Mississippi) in the STL area…it is safe and gorgeous.  We have an incredible natural resource running right through our city that we can embrace and engage with if we choose to."

Big Muddy Adventures was established in 2002 by Mike "Big Muddy" Clark. They are the first professional outfitter/guiding company providing access to the wild wonders of the Middle Mississippi and Lower Missouri Rivers. They are located in St. Louis, MO, just downstream from the Confluence of the Great Rivers.  BMA has guided and outfitted thousands of people from all over the world, and are recognized as a world class adventure company.  With a full fleet of paddling vessels, including canoes, kayaks, paddle boards and their signature hand built 29 foot voyageur canoes, BMA takes great pride in their focus on safety and personal attention.  To learn more about BMA, visit http://www.2muddy.com or stop by their booth at the Midwest Outdoor Expo in Belleville January 15th.

For those not familiar with "Booze Traveler," cocktail connoisseur and host Jack Maxwell travels around the world, one drink at a time. In 1-hour episodes, he takes his respect and appreciation for specialty cocktails to explore new locales, seeking out the people, places, customs and cultures behind drinks across the globe.  Monday nights, 10/9c on Travel Channel.

End
Source:Big Muddy Adventures
Email:***@marqueemediaandmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Travel Channel, Booze Traveler, Outdoors
Industry:Entertainment
Location:St. Louis - Missouri - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 05, 2017
Marquee Media and Marketing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share