Techwave announces the acquisition of iMicron

Contact

Manpreet Kaur

Manpreet Kaur

-- Leading global end to end IT Services Provider, Techwave, has today announced the acquisition of iMicron, a Cloud Marketplace Platform.This acquisition would extend core offerings by propelling Techwave's cloud and other value-added services with core product offerings. Through this acquisition, Techwave can provide tremendous value to customers and partners by delivering cloud-services. These offerings are provided through a unified usage experience across the service lifecycle. And would be covering infrastructure provisioning, access, security, billing, administration, and manages services support. Apart from all these, it would also enable, existing and new services channels.iMicron Cloud Marketplace is an ecosystem of buyers, sellers, and solutions that enable organizations, partners to configure, provision and manage cloud technologies with ease. It removes the complexity in procurement, management, and support that is too often inherent in cloud technologies.Techwave's acquisition of iMicron would provide extended services for our clients. Being one of the fastest growing companies, customers will benefit from improved products, services and innovation and likewise the new services we bring to Techwave would enable us to deliver one of the broadest and most unique model within the present IT industry"- speaks Damodar Rao Gummadapu, CEO, Techwave. He furthers adds, "I strongly feel that this offering will be a door opener into a lot of new clients across all of our regions and enable us to cross-sell all of our other world-class solution/service offerings."With cloud services broker enablement solutions, Techwave plans to target a market share of 100mn USD by mid of 2018, especially through cloud aggregation services. Techwave also plans to extend a B2C interface to integrate and promote packaged solutions/services for every CSP offering. The current global cloud partnership will help in providing cloud services across regions and help customers to have options to host Product, Development and Test environments in various clouds. Techwave has a roadmap to enable customized PaaS and SaaS offerings in the near future too. This platform will serve as one stop shop for all cloud solutions along with Techwave's IMS offerings and also provide Infrastructure as a service (IaaS)."Now Techwave's Clients' get the benefit of choosing best cloud services, comparing the parameters like cost, security, service levels, geography, and available packages, on a single platform,said Chandra Rao, Vice President, Cloud Services, Techwave.The acquisition of iMicron supports Techwave's plans for growth with a vision to become the global supplier of cloud-service offerings with other customized service requiring multi-channel solutions. This would also bring, 20+ world-class cloud service providers as Partners with 80 Data Centres spread over 17+ countries and 20+ experienced Associates with proven skill sets in.In nutshell, Techwave- iMicron provides a unified platform to add choice and simplicity to how enterprises can now manage their cloud workloads. It is a key component as we expand our service offerings, especially on the cloud.: Techwave is a global IT services and solutions provider headquartered in Exton, PA with local offices in Europe, APAC, UAE and South Africa. Our Global Delivery Center (GDC) is located in Hyderabad, India. We are a trusted strategic business partner that provides value added services through co-innovation, thought leadership, and industry best practices. Our agile and collaborative approach makes us the right-sized partner in the industry.: iMicron delivers cloud solutions for global enterprises. As a master cloud service provider, iMicron offers individual, start-up, enterprise and partner access to a unique multi-cloud global marketplace, along with solutions to build their infrastructure, expertise to enable and empower enterprises to provision, configure and manage cloud technologies with ease.For more information visit us at www.techwave.net