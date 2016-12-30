 
DreamBone® Exhibiting at the 7th Annual Dallas Pet Expo on May 20th & 21st

DreamBone® Showcasing Their Line of Healthy, No-Rawhide Dog Chews at the 7th Annual Dallas Pet Expo May 20 – 21, 2016 at the Market Hall in Dallas, TX
 
 
DALLAS - Jan. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Animal lovers in Dallas are looking forward to the upcoming 7th Annual Dallas Pet Expo. The 2017 two-day event will be held on May 20th and 21st at the Market Hall in Dallas, Texas. DreamBone® will be showcasing their line of healthy, no-rawhide dog chews at the highly anticipated pet-friendly family show. Learn more at: http://www.dreambone.com/.

The Dallas Pet Expo is free and open to the public and four-legged friends. More than 120 exhibitors will be showcasing their brands and products during the show. In addition, attendees can look forward to discount vaccinations, adoptions, free nail trims, Animals Got Talent™, pet costume contest, education and much more entertainment for all. Learn more about the Dallas Expo: http://www.dallaspetexpo.com.

"Pet families today are searching for healthy, high-quality chew options for their canine companions," states PetMatrix Vice President of Marketing, Maggie Marchese, and "We can't wait to share our no-rawhide DreamBone brand with attendees at the Dallas Pet Expo show once again!"

About DreamBone®: DreamBone® is the next generation dog chew that has all the benefits of a rawhide chew WITHOUT the rawhide. Although rawhide chews are one of the most common types of chews for dogs, many veterinarians and pet owners have health and safety concerns with these types of chews. DreamBone® dog chews, on the other hand, are made with real chicken and wholesome vegetables such as sweet potatoes, carrots and peas, for a scrumptious taste dogs can't resist! Learn more at: http://www.dreambone.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DreamBoneChews/.

Twitter: @DreamBoneChews

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dreambonechews/.

Dana Humphrey
***@gmail.com
Source:Whitegate PR INC
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
