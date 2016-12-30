News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
DreamBone® Exhibiting at the 7th Annual Dallas Pet Expo on May 20th & 21st
DreamBone® Showcasing Their Line of Healthy, No-Rawhide Dog Chews at the 7th Annual Dallas Pet Expo May 20 – 21, 2016 at the Market Hall in Dallas, TX
The Dallas Pet Expo is free and open to the public and four-legged friends. More than 120 exhibitors will be showcasing their brands and products during the show. In addition, attendees can look forward to discount vaccinations, adoptions, free nail trims, Animals Got Talent™, pet costume contest, education and much more entertainment for all. Learn more about the Dallas Expo: http://www.dallaspetexpo.com.
"Pet families today are searching for healthy, high-quality chew options for their canine companions,"
About DreamBone®: DreamBone® is the next generation dog chew that has all the benefits of a rawhide chew WITHOUT the rawhide. Although rawhide chews are one of the most common types of chews for dogs, many veterinarians and pet owners have health and safety concerns with these types of chews. DreamBone® dog chews, on the other hand, are made with real chicken and wholesome vegetables such as sweet potatoes, carrots and peas, for a scrumptious taste dogs can't resist! Learn more at: http://www.dreambone.com/
Connect Socially:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Twitter: @DreamBoneChews
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/
Contact
Dana Humphrey
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse