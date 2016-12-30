 
CIMdata to Host Free Webinar on Why Connected Intelligent Products Need Semantic Web Technology

Educational webinar will provide an overview of semantic web technology that is relevant to product failure knowledge capture and reuse.
 
 
Venkatesh Agaram
Venkatesh Agaram
 
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Jan. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- CIMdata, Inc., the leading global PLM strategic management consulting and research firm, announces an upcoming free educational webinar, "Why Connected Intelligent Products Need Semantic Web Technology." The webinar will take place on February 9, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. (EST) and will last for one hour.

The development of trustworthy connected intelligent products needs a knowledge system based design-for-reliability capability. Such a capability demands a seamless integration between the processes and tools of systems engineering and reliability engineering, as well as a knowledge system that can be used to transform implicit product failure knowledge into explicit machine-readable knowledge. The knowledge system must enable the capture and reuse of product failure understanding not only from previous generation products, but also from the verification and validation cycles of those currently under development.

According to the webinar host, CIMdata's Director, Quality & Reliability Engineering, Dr. Venkatesh "Venki" Agaram, "The problem of reusing pre-existing knowledge about failure modes could be solved effectively through the definition of an ontology, which enables a common understanding of the domain specific concepts without need for interpretation, while making the ontology-held knowledge explicit and machine-readable."

Dr. Agaram has more than 35 years of experience spanning research and development, virtual engineering, reliability of simulations, complex materials systems, controlled mechanical systems, design for six sigma, structured innovation, innovation culture enhancement, regulatory compliance, recall mitigation, process modeling, market strategy, business transformation, and business development. At CIMdata, Dr. Agaram leads the effort to transform industry practices resulting in a more effective association between knowledge management and quality & reliability engineering, to improve the robustness of smart connected products and processes.

The webinar will provide an overview of the Semantic Web technology, as well as an overview of businesses that deal with Semantic Web technology for assessing the potential for realizing product failure knowledge capture and reuse systems and integrating them with systems engineering and reliability engineering processes and tools.

The webinar will be useful to reliability engineers, reliability engineering managers, systems engineers, systems engineering managers, IT Leadership responsible for product development tools and systems, product managers and consultants from PLM solution providers, and anyone who wants to learn more about product failure knowledge and reuse.

During the webinar attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions about the topics discussed. To find out more, visit: http://www.cimdata.com/en/education/educational-webinars/.... To register for this webinar please  visit: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/451793433788321....

Media Contact
CIMdata, Inc.
7346689922
***@cimdata.com
Source:CIMdata
Email:***@cimdata.com Email Verified
