News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
UFC Gym will bring excitement of mixed martial arts to Orlando fitness community
Rabits & Romano Architecture selected to design 12,000-square-foot space
Sports fans have been wowed as fighters combine boxing, jiu-jitsu, wrestling, and other martial arts styles to outwit and outlast competitors in a test of true athleticism.
UFC Gyms have also been sweeping the nation, bringing the excitement and grit of the sporting event to the workout routines of thousands.
Now, Rabits & Romano Architecture, Planning and Design has been selected to bring that excitement to Orlando with a new UFC Gym.
The space, which is nearly 12,000 square feet, will take the fitness elements from UFC and bring it to an environment in which everyone can achieve. The gyms typically offer a range of classes, traditional martial arts training, personal training and group fitness options. They often incorporate cardiovascular and resistance training, as well as mat training and turf training.
Rabits & Romano's design of the Orlando gym, which will be located at 7649 W. Colonial Dr., Suite 130, will include all of those gym features, including an Octagon, the signature arena for UFC, and punching bags.
Rabits & Romano will coordinate the schematic design, design development, construction documents, bidding and negotiation and some construction administration.
Bidding is currently underway for the project. It is expected to be complete in spring 2017.
The architecture firm won the assignment after a recommendation from a previous client. Rabits & Romano has worked on thousands of buildings across Florida over the past three decades.
For more information about Rabits & Romano, visit www.rabits-architect.com or call (407) 490-0350.
About Rabits & Romano Architecture, Planning and Design
Rabits & Romano Architecture, Planning and Design was founded by principal Robert S. Rabits in 1986. Over the past three decades the firm has worked on thousands of buildings across Florida. The experienced team has the diversity to provide design solutions encompassing multiple buildings in areas such as hospitality, education, healthcare, commercial, entertainment, mixed use and industrial. Rabits & Romano Architecture works in partnership with its clients to achieve measurable results on time and on budget. For more information, visit www.rabits-architect.com, www.facebook.com/
Contact
Wellons Communications--
***@wellonscommunications.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse