Service Smart Love Detector from DIT Systems for Smart Axiata Subscribers
Digital Innovation Technology Systems Ltd. ("DIT Systems"), developer, integrator and aggregator of sophisticated VAS, have partnered with Smart Axiata, the leading mobile operator in Cambodia, to launch Smart Love Detector service.
"Smart Love Detector, based on a sophisticated multi-level voice analysis solution DIT SENSE, is a unique entertainment service of its kind for the mass market. By means of technological innovations it encourages communications and promotes the development of romantic relationships in the spirit of mutual respect and humor." - explains Viachyslav Ostrovsky, CEO of DIT Systems. – "This service is particularly relevant and sought-after for the Cambodian market of mobile services, considering the young age of the population and the high interest in innovations. The launch of Smart Love Detector service with our long-standing and reliable partner of Smart Axiata, is a qualitative addition to our joint portfolio of implemented projects, which will be further developing and supplemented by the most advanced innovative solutions".
New entertainment service - Smart Love Detector determines the level of sympathy and sensuality inspected during normal telephone conversation between the pair.
To subscribe to Smart Love Detector the user can send an empty SMS or "On" to the sort number 877 or dial the USSD-command *877#. To check the romantic feelings of the user's soulmate, the user just dials 877 and follows the guidance of the voice in the IVR-menu. The user will be required to select the other person's gender, type of relationship, and enter the phone number of the party he wishes to call.
A normal conversation takes place between the 2 parties, while the system analyzes the called party's voice silently in the background. The analysis of the unique DIT SENSE solution focuses on parameters usually associated with love including level of embarrassment, emotion, anticipation, and concentration.
After the end of the call, the user gets an SMS with a unique link to report. The report describes in details the emotions and feelings the called party had during the call. As a result, the subscriber satisfies the curiosity and finds out about the feelings of the interlocutor.
The technology at the core of DIT SENSE solution is widely used in the field of security and defense, anti-fraud, and has now been adapted by us for entertainment purposes. DIT SENSE is capable of boundless possibilities for a variety of additional services in the sphere of voice entertainment content.
About DIT SYSTEMS:
Digital Innovation Technology Systems (ISTD) Ltd. - is an international developer, aggregator and an expert in the field of marketing and monetization of sophisticated VAS, digital solutions and creative IT projects. Company's partners include leading mobile operators and system integrators. The geography of DIT Systems' implemented solutions cover the CIS, Eastern Europe, Southeast Asia and Africa, and the audience exceeds 150 mln. users.
For more information, please contact Department of PR / Marketing of DIT Systems company:
Email: pr@dit-systems.com
Telephone: +38 044 4619646
Website: www.dit-systems.com
About Smart Axiata, Cambodia
Smart Axiata Co., Ltd., a leading mobile telecommunications company of Cambodia, serves currently over 8 million subscribers under the 'Smart' brand. Smart Axiata is part of Axiata Group Berhad, one of the largest telecommunications groups in Asia with over 300 million subscribers in 10 countries across the region.
In January 2014, Smart launched its 4G LTE network and became the first and only mobile operator in Cambodia to provide true 4G services. 4G LTE powered by Smart, the fastest mobile Internet in Cambodia, is now available in 25 key provincial capitals as well as other key provincial cities. Smart also provides 2G, 2.5G, 3G and 3.75G mobile services, supporting the very latest in multimedia and mobile Internet services as well as international roaming across more than 190 countries. Its extensive nationwide network coverage now covers more than 98% of the Cambodian population.
For more information about Smart Axiata, please visit www.smart.com.kh
