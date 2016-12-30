News By Tag
Recently Discovered Copies of Army Air Forces Base Activity Reports Confirm Roswell UFO Crash
Military and Intelligence officers reveal government knowledge of UFOs and Extraterrestrial Life
For UFO believers and skeptics alike, the information presented will challenge the reader's sense of reality and change the way in which one views the world. Everything we have been taught tells us this is not possible. Even true believers will question their convictions and struggle to accept the reality presented here. And, admittedly some of this information raises more questions than it answers. But, as we are learning more about the Universe the real question has become, "Why not?"
These highly regarded sources address some of the most controversial topics concerning the UFO phenomenon including recently discovered Roswell Base Logs and Reports, what is real and what is not regarding some of the most infamous UFO Reports like the Hudson Valley sightings and the flying triangles as well as classified reports concerning UFO Abduction Cases such as Betty and Barney Hill and Travis Walton, the Apollo 13 mystery, the government's weapons' initiatives for Managing an ET threat including the Inspiration for the HAARP Project, the Church's Long-Standing Involvement in the UFO Phenomenon and association with the notorious Men in Black, secret programs for achieving Global Dominance using the ET Advantage, and evidence of ET Involvement in Human Evolution & the Ecosystem.
More information can be found online at leading booksellers including Amazon, Barnes & Noble and the iBook store under the keyword: RJ Teles, or at THE FINAL REVELATION: The Sun Project (https://store.bookbaby.com/
THE FINAL REVELATION: The Sun Project
Author: RJ Teles
ISBN: 9781483570204 (https://www.amazon.com/
