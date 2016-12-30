 
News By Tag
* Ufos
* Ufo And Government
* Extraterrestrials
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Washington
  District of Columbia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
54321
December 2016
3130


Recently Discovered Copies of Army Air Forces Base Activity Reports Confirm Roswell UFO Crash

Military and Intelligence officers reveal government knowledge of UFOs and Extraterrestrial Life
 
 
FinalRevelation
FinalRevelatio
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Ufos
Ufo And Government
Extraterrestrials

Industry:
Books

Location:
Washington - District of Columbia - US

WASHINGTON - Jan. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Until recently it was believed that any official reports concerning the 1947 Roswell UFO crash either didn't exist or were secreted away by the US government. Now, a group of former military and intelligence specialists allege that recently discovered sheets of used carbon paper confirm the Roswell UFO crash. According to the story, an Army Air Forces clerk who typed some of the reports had saved the carbon paper used in 1947 to create copies of base activity reports, instead of destroying it per directive. These carbon sheets were found in the clerk's possessions after his recent death. The book, The Final Revelation: The Sun Project reveals how a simple tag sale discovery led these military and intelligent specialists to confirm the Roswell crash and reveal the extent of the government's knowledge of UFOs and intelligent extraterrestrial life.

For UFO believers and skeptics alike, the information presented will challenge the reader's sense of reality and change the way in which one views the world. Everything we have been taught tells us this is not possible. Even true believers will question their convictions and struggle to accept the reality presented here. And, admittedly some of this information raises more questions than it answers. But, as we are learning more about the Universe the real question has become, "Why not?"

These highly regarded sources address some of the most controversial topics concerning the UFO phenomenon including recently discovered Roswell Base Logs and Reports, what is real and what is not regarding some of the most infamous UFO Reports like the Hudson Valley sightings and the flying triangles as well as classified reports concerning UFO Abduction Cases such as Betty and Barney Hill and Travis Walton, the Apollo 13 mystery, the government's weapons' initiatives for Managing an ET threat including the Inspiration for the HAARP Project, the Church's Long-Standing Involvement in the UFO Phenomenon and association with the notorious Men in Black, secret programs for achieving Global Dominance using the ET Advantage, and evidence of ET Involvement in Human Evolution & the Ecosystem.

More information can be found online at leading booksellers including Amazon, Barnes & Noble and the iBook store under the keyword: RJ Teles, or at THE FINAL REVELATION: The Sun Project (https://store.bookbaby.com/book/The-Final-Revelation). Available in soft cover and Kindle Editions.

THE FINAL REVELATION: The Sun Project

Author: RJ Teles

ISBN: 9781483570204 (https://www.amazon.com/Final-Revelation-Sun-Project/dp/14...)
End
Source:RJ Teles
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Ufos, Ufo And Government, Extraterrestrials
Industry:Books
Location:Washington - District of Columbia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
R2 Pictures, LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share