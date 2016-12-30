News By Tag
Zentek Consulting Gets a Fresh Start in 2017
Provideo Management Inc. is now officially Zentek Consulting
The new name ('Zentek') illustrates the evolution of the company as a services provider focused on delivering best-of-breed Cybersecurity, IT, and Financial Management solutions through a flexible and collaborative approach. Zentek is aligned and revitalized around its mission to minimize risk and quickly remove barriers to success, while delivering customers 'peace of mind' as their trusted technology partner. Mr. Calvo explains, "We are essentially the same company of dedicated experts working diligently to deliver on our promises, and we will continue to get the job done."
Zentek is a leading cybersecurity solutions firm for national defense agencies, known for being reliable, making complex IT solutions easy, and delivering mission success.
The company's updated website can be found at: www.zentekconsulting.com.
