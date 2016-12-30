The 2017 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic Features KANSAS STATE Pitching Coach Tyler Kincaid

Tyler Kincaid

Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic

-- The Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic January 12 to 14, 2017 will feature presentations by the nation's top coaches including Tyler Kincaid of Kansas State as well as Louisville, PENN State, Virginia Tech, Seton Hall, Jacksonville and many more. Industry experts from Baseball America have called our coaches "some of the brightest minds in the game today." We are featuring 15 renowned coaches, presenting over 60 powerful and insightful talks covering topics including in-game coaching, pitching, hitting, fielding, speed, arm care, functional strength, mental edge, and much more.The 3 day event is conveniently held at the Crowne Plaza at 2349 West Marlton Pike in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Registration is now open to high school coaches, assistant coaches, baseball players, as well as students under age 18. We also are offering exclusive Exhibitor and Sponsorship opportunities.Tyler Kincaid is in his sixth season as an assistant coach with the Toreros. Kincaid serves as USD's pitching coach and helps assist head coach Rich Hill with all aspects of the game. Kincaid's work with the pitchers has been evident with the development of their staff. In his time on "The Hill", the Toreros have:· Advanced to 3 NCAA Regionals - 2010, 2012, 2013· Advanced to Los Angeles Regional Final - 2013· 2010 and 2013 West Coast Conference Champions· 18 Pitchers selected in MLB amateur draft (11 had never previously been drafted; 5 improved previous slot)· 3 Louisville Slugger All-Americans - One 2nd Team, Two 3rd Team· 2 Louisville Slugger Freshman All-Americans· 10 All WCC selections (Entire Weekend Rotation in 2010)· 1 Unanimous WCC Pitcher of the Year - Kyle BlairPrior to USD, Kincaid served as the pitching coach at Palomar College from 2005-09.Kincaid had success at San Francisco State as the pitching coach from 2002-2005.For five summers Kincaid served as the pitching coach with the Chatham A's baseball team in the prestigious Cape Cod League. Kincaid attended San Francisco State University where he earned his Bachelor's degree in Kinesiology as well as a Master's degree in Secondary Education.