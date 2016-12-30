News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The 2017 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic Features KANSAS STATE Pitching Coach Tyler Kincaid
The 3 day event is conveniently held at the Crowne Plaza at 2349 West Marlton Pike in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Registration is now open to high school coaches, assistant coaches, baseball players, as well as students under age 18. We also are offering exclusive Exhibitor and Sponsorship opportunities.
Tyler Kincaid is in his sixth season as an assistant coach with the Toreros. Kincaid serves as USD's pitching coach and helps assist head coach Rich Hill with all aspects of the game. Kincaid's work with the pitchers has been evident with the development of their staff. In his time on "The Hill", the Toreros have:
· Advanced to 3 NCAA Regionals - 2010, 2012, 2013
· Advanced to Los Angeles Regional Final - 2013
· 2010 and 2013 West Coast Conference Champions
· 18 Pitchers selected in MLB amateur draft (11 had never previously been drafted; 5 improved previous slot)
· 3 Louisville Slugger All-Americans - One 2nd Team, Two 3rd Team
· 2 Louisville Slugger Freshman All-Americans
· 10 All WCC selections (Entire Weekend Rotation in 2010)
· 1 Unanimous WCC Pitcher of the Year - Kyle Blair
Prior to USD, Kincaid served as the pitching coach at Palomar College from 2005-09.
Kincaid had success at San Francisco State as the pitching coach from 2002-2005.
For five summers Kincaid served as the pitching coach with the Chatham A's baseball team in the prestigious Cape Cod League. Kincaid attended San Francisco State University where he earned his Bachelor's degree in Kinesiology as well as a Master's degree in Secondary Education.
Learn firsthand baseball insights from legendary Tyler Kincaid. Register for the 2017 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic by visiting www.insidebaseballcoachesclinic.com (http://www.insidebaseballcoachesclinic.com) or calling (973) 921.0400 today!
Contact
Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic
(973) 921.0400
***@insidebaseballclinic.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse