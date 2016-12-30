News By Tag
Metagenomics Expert Rita Colwell to Deliver Keynote at 3rd Translational Microbiome Conference
In an era of climate change, high-throughput sequencing and high-resolution bioinformatics are becoming increasingly powerful in microbiome studies, as well as the clinical management of infectious disease and environment. Dr. Colwell will provide several examples of using metagenomics in a clinical setting, including diarrheal disease, waterborne infections, and wastewater reuse.
Founded in 2008 by Dr. Colwell, CosmosID strives to make the world a healthier and safer place by delivering high-resolution bioinformatics for personalized monitoring of environmental bio threat agents in an accurate and cost-effective manner. For more information, visit: http://www.cosmosid.com.
Arrowhead Publishers' 3rd Annual Translational Microbiome Conference will continue to focus and build on the challenges and hurdles that companies working in the microbiome space will have to recognize and navigate in order to successfully commercialize their products. With a broad focus spanning multiple disease states (oncology, dermatology, inflammatory disorders, among others), attendees will have the opportunity to hear the leading companies discuss integral components of successful businesses. For more information, visit: http://www.microbiomeconference.com/
