Michael Chopp to Present on Exosomes for the Treatment of Neurological Injury at NICIS - America
Exosomes are small (30-100 nm) endosomal particles that are created by nearly all cells. Dr. Chopp will present on his team's latest discoveries involving harvested exosomes tailored to enhance neurological recovery concomitantly with neurovascular plasticity. Exosomes have been discovered as key in intercellular communications network, which control cellular function. These discoveries will have a huge impact on better understanding the treatment of several conditions, including cancer and neurological diseases. For more information, visit: https://www.sciencedaily.com/
The 7th Annual Traumatic Brain Injury Conference provides a unique platform for a variety of stakeholders to present original research and analysis aimed at providing a full picture of the progress being made towards better diagnosis, treatment and long-term care for TBI survivors. At this annual event, physicians, nurses, neurosurgeons, scientists, and drug/diagnostic developers from all over the world network and learn from one another. For more information, visit: http://tbiconference.com/
