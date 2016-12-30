News By Tag
Bavarian Inn's Michigan on Main Bar and Grill hosting 'Michigan's Firkin Birthday'
The featured beer that evening is Chocolate-Covered Cherry Flavored Milkshake Stout, produced by the Rochester Mills Beer Company of Rochester, Mich. The special brew features two favorite state-sourced flavors – Traverse City-grown cherries, and Bavarian Inn chocolate.
In addition to the "Firkin Birthday" flavor of the day, Michigan on Main plans several food and drink specials for the state birthday celebration, in addition to its full menu of locally and regionally sourced and inspired appetizers, salads, and entrees, all served in a fun, casual atmosphere.
What's a firkin, one may ask? The term originates in Great Britain, and equals a fourth of a barrel of beer, or 10.79 U.S. gallons.
For more information, call the Bavarian Inn at 1-800-BAVARIA or (989) 652-9941.
About Bavarian Inn Restaurant
Celebrating 125 years of service in 2013, the Bavarian Inn Restaurant has become a Michigan landmark. Generations of diners, lodgers and tourists from around the globe have discovered true Bavarian hospitality thanks to Dorothy and her late husband William "Tiny" Zehnder. Guests experience the old-world European charm of the Bavarian Inn – whether it's the famous chicken dinners, fresh baked goods or Michigan's greatest selection of German beer. Bavarian Inn also prides itself on being one of the top consumers of Pure Michigan agricultural products. Nestled within a backdrop of authentic German architecture, a variety of shops and other fun activities, a trip to Frankenmuth would not be complete without a visit to the Bavarian Inn Restaurant. Learn more at www.bavarianinn.com.
