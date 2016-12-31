Local business demonstrates commitment to community by adopting new program

Brian Malecek, CEO of Envision Networked Solutions is the first in Hawaii to adopt the classic 105 program.

-- Envision Networked Solutions is a telecommunications product and service company with a 35 year history of doing what is right for Hawaiian businesses. While Envisions' core business is to provide wireless systems, computer networking, and PBX voiceover IP, their commitment is to improving the Hawaiian Community and its people.When interviewed by Justine Gronwald, of Legal advice in Paradise, and asked why and how he made the decision to be the first in Hawaii to implement the program, Malecek said "I'm proud to be that really, because it tells me that I may be the first that actually dug into this as deep as we did."When you look at how the plan benefits in all aspects of where it touches your business, it's perfect! It's a win-win. I mean we pay less to the government. We put more in the employee's paycheck and in the end, we provide a benefit to the employees that without the program they wouldn't see and they would never know that it's possible. There's no way that you can lose going into this program. It's a great benefit to the company and benefit to the employees. Most all my employees walk away with more take-home in their paycheck. That means more food on the table, gas in the car, a savings that they couldn't do before. Best of all, it pumps the money back into the economy, which Hawaii needs."The Classic 105 program uses a proprietary method using IRS codes to create savings for businesses and their employees, while simultaneously creating a vehicle to mitigate eligible health out-of-pocket expenses. However not all businesses may qualify. The two basic qualification requirements are: 1. A business must offer an employer sponsored group major medical health plan to at least 5 employees, and 2. at least 70% of eligible employees must participate.After determining initial qualification for the program, Envisions' Controller, Mr. Glenn Tanaka spent 5 months analyzing the Classic 105 Program. "At first," says Malecek "Glenn was very skeptical. He thought it was cheating the system somehow, but it's not. This is a beautifully orchestrated program that allows us to take advantage of what the law permits and provide better service to our employees by essentially giving me everything I have today plus more and their paycheck. In short, "This works."