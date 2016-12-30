News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Kezban and Media Carrier announce partnership to provide inflight eBooks
Jahir Hussain, founder and CEO of Kezban, noted "eNewspapers and magazines are in high demand across the globe as a huge number of people prefer this convenient and easy to use format. Pairing up with a technology leader such as Media Carrier is a step forward for Kezban in bringing quality and well-presented content to our existing subscribers. Media Carrier's amazing range of channels combined with the easy licensing options here at Kezban are a way forward towards achieving both companys' goals."
Expanding from an eBook-only licensing model, Kezban will move one step forward to expand their licensing policies across the globe with Media Carrier. The partnership will be a great opportunity for investors looking to invest in the tech-entertainment industry. Kezban has a dedication towards providing informative, entertaining and meaningful e-content to their readers. This is made easy when publishers are provided with easy e-book licensing policies with Kezban.
About Kezban Media and Publishing Ltd
Kezban is a ePublishing technology company based in the UK. The company is dedicated to improving the learning process with the help of technological innovation. Kezban offers innovative content technologies and content licensing to libraries and educational institutions across the globe.
About Media Carrier GmbH
The Media Carrier GmbH was founded in late 2011, the company is located in Munich. Media Carrier has specialized in the marketing and distribution of digital content. The main product of the company is the Media Box, a virtual library that holds national and international magazines and newspapers.
To know more about Kezban Media and Publishing Ltd please visit: http://kezban.co.uk/
To know more about Media Carrier please visit: http://www.Media-
Contact
jahir hussain
***@kezban.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse