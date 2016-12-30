News By Tag
Lowry Solutions Named to Detroit Free Press Top Workplaces 2016 List
Key Facts
• A family-owned and -operated company, Lowry Solutions prizes both professional and personal development, offering free online education and training as well as an onsite fitness center that employees can use free of charge.
• The company sponsors numerous recreational events for employees, including annual free tickets to a Detroit Tigers game, an ugly holiday sweater contest with cash prize, and monthly birthday and anniversary celebrations.
• Lowry Solutions actively contributes to the local and national community through programs like its Jeans for Charity monthly donation and the annual food drive. Several of the charities have been recommended by employees for their personal connection to specific causes.
• Lowry implements eco-friendly practices whenever possible, and has won five consecutive Best and Brightest Sustainable Companies awards.
Michael Lowry, President and CEO, Lowry Solutions
"Lowry Solutions is honored to be a Top Workplace of Michigan in 2016. We want our employees to feel that they have value, that they have a voice, and that they are part of a community. It makes me so proud to see that they believe this company offers that to them."
About Lowry Solutions
Lowry Solutions is a Global Systems Integrator of complete RFID and barcode solutions for diverse application requirements. As the industry leader for over four decades, Lowry has been implementing real-time asset visibility solutions that improve business outcomes. The company continues to evolve alongside its customers to provide the most complete and contemporary data collection solutions available. 888-881-2477. www.lowrysolutions.com.
About WorkplaceDynamics, LLC
Headquartered in Exton, PA, WorkplaceDynamics specializes in employee feedback surveys and workplace improvement. This year alone, more than two million employees in over 6,000 organizations will participate in the Top Workplaces™ campaign—a program it conducts in partnership with more than 40 prestigious media partners across the United States. Workplace Dynamics also provides consulting services to improve employee engagement and organizational health. WorkplaceDynamics is a founding B Corporation member, a coalition of organizations that are leading a global movement to redefine success in business by offering a positive vision of a better way to do business.
