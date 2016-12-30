News By Tag
The Kaz Hawkins Band Set to Hop the Pond to Sing The Blues!
The winners of the UK Blues Challenge are set to infiltrate the states to represent the UK Blues Federation for the International Blues Challenge in Memphis!
Multi award-winning Kaz Hawkins is Northern Ireland's very own blues and soul darling. The Belfast born singer-songwriter is fast becoming a performing icon across the UK and Europe.
Lucy Piller, management for the Kaz Hawkins Band, enthusiastically shares, "Kaz is Outstanding!
Kaz Hawkins is often the subject of numerous articles and a favorite guest on various radio programs. In fact, it was recently announced that Kaz is set to appear on the cover and as featured artist in the February 2017 issue of the global music publication ION Indie Magazine—adding this significant exposure to her already impressive repertoire of media mentions.
The Kaz Hawkins' Band is no stranger to critical acclaim…the August 2014 debut album "Get Ready", brought a fun, inspiring and hopeful message, while showcasing Kaz's deep, powerful voice, original song-writing, flavorful tracks and superb musicianship. "Get Ready" wooed both the public and the critics, winning the BLUES MATTERS MAGAZINE WRITERS' POLL "Best Studio Album of 2015" in September. In a hat trick feat during the same month, Kaz accepted the prestigious
When asked their thoughts on the Kaz Hawkins Band and their upcoming appearance at the IBC, the UK Blues Federation stated, "We are thrilled that 50 years after the first British Blues Invasion, the UK is, once again, bringing the blues to the USA in the shape of the wonderful Kaz Hawkins Band--one of the finest examples of all that is great about the blues currently in the UK. The UK Blues Federation (UKBlues) is proud to have been able to facilitate the Kaz Hawkins Band being in Memphis for the IBC as the winner of the UK Blues Challenge, which we organised and with financial assistance both from UKBlues direct and through a crowd funding campaign organized by UKBlues. As an organisation, UKBlues is thrilled that we have made it possible, for the first time in IBC history, that the UK is officially represented at the IBC--surely the foremost gathering for blues folk in the world. We wish Kaz and her band every success in Memphis and we know that, whatever the outcome, she will be a great ambassador for blues--in and from the UK and for UKBlues."
The UK Blues Federation is a pan-UK, not for profit federation of musicians, organizations, associations, groups, venues, companies, individuals and any other interested parties who work to support, promote and encourage blues of all sorts within the UK. To learn more about the UK Blues Federation, visit: www.ukblues.org
The 2017 International Blues Challenge will be held from January 31st to February 4th, 2017. The International Showcase will open the event on January 31 with competition rounds on February 1-3 in venues located along historic Beale Street. The challenge will conclude with finalists performing at the Orpheum Theater on February 4th. Tickets sales are officially open! For more information on The International Blues Challenge, visit the web site at: www.blues.org
Learn more about the Kaz Hawkins Band at www.kazhawkins.com. For all business matters pertaining to Kaz Hawkins and her band, contact her Management, Lucy Piller, at lucy@allrightnow.com.
Kiki Plesha-Publicist
Kaz Hawkins
***@rockmotherpromotions.com
