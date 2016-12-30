 
News By Tag
* Kaz Hawkins
* International Blues Challenge
* The Blues Federation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Memphis
  Tennessee
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
54321
December 2016
3130


The Kaz Hawkins Band Set to Hop the Pond to Sing The Blues!

The winners of the UK Blues Challenge are set to infiltrate the states to represent the UK Blues Federation for the International Blues Challenge in Memphis!
 
 
Kaz Hawkins Band and the IBC
Kaz Hawkins Band and the IBC
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Kaz Hawkins
* International Blues Challenge
* The Blues Federation

Industry:
* Entertainment

Location:
* Memphis - Tennessee - US

Subject:
* Events

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Jan. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- It was announced today that the award-winning Northern Ireland based Kaz Hawkins Band is gearing up for their appearance at the International Blues Challenge, hosted by The Blues Foundation in Memphis, TN. This news comes via the band's U.S. management, Lucy Piller, of ARN Entertainment—in conjunction with the UK Blues Federation, sponsors of the Kaz Hawkins Band's appearance at the IBC. The prestigious honor was attained when the band won the UK Blues Federation's UK Blues Challenge—where the electrifying Kaz Hawkins Band lit up the stage—which led to their invitation to appear at the IBC representing the UK.

Multi award-winning Kaz Hawkins is Northern Ireland's very own blues and soul darling. The Belfast born singer-songwriter is fast becoming a performing icon across the UK and Europe. Kaz's high-energy, original shows and raucous stage persona—peppered with her 1950's style swing-dress-meets-Doc Martens look—along with her ability to closely connect with her public, have contributed to making Kaz one of today's most popular artists. Playing to packed houses with her own style of sizzle and sass, Kaz has been compared to Etta James and Janis Joplin, to name but a few. Kaz is joined on stage by her exceptional band—which includes Nick McConkey (guitarist) and brothers Peter (drums) and Jan Uhrin (bass).

Lucy Piller, management for the Kaz Hawkins Band, enthusiastically shares, "Kaz is Outstanding! Paul Rodgers is 'The Male Voice', Kaz Hawkins is 'The Female Voice'--both have SOUL!"

Kaz Hawkins is often the subject of numerous articles and a favorite guest on various radio programs. In fact, it was recently announced that Kaz is set to appear on the cover and as featured artist in the February 2017 issue of the global music publication ION Indie Magazine—adding this significant exposure to her already impressive repertoire of media mentions.

The Kaz Hawkins' Band is no stranger to critical acclaim…the August 2014 debut album "Get Ready", brought a fun, inspiring and hopeful message, while showcasing Kaz's deep, powerful voice, original song-writing, flavorful tracks and superb musicianship. "Get Ready" wooed both the public and the critics, winning the BLUES MATTERS MAGAZINE WRITERS' POLL "Best Studio Album of 2015" in September. In a hat trick feat during the same month, Kaz accepted the prestigious BARRY MIDDLETON AWARD for "Emerging Artist" at the BRITISH BLUES AWARDS (the first ever Northern Ireland recipient)--with the PURE M AWARD for 2015 for "All-Ireland Best Female Act", bestowed at a ceremony in Dublin, soon following. And the accolades keep coming--the band just learned that the album "Feelin' Good" was named "2016 Blues Album of the Year" by the IBBA (Independent Blues Broadcasters Association)—with Joe Bonamassa's "Blues of Desperation" CD coming in second! The Kaz Hawkins Band is now pleased to add representing the UK Blues Federation at the International Blues Challenge to their list of honors. Buoyed by this wave of recognition and in appreciation of this great honor bestowed by the UK Blues Federation, Ms. Hawkins has announced that the digital release of "Feelin' Good" will be  available on January 21, 2017—just in time for the IBC!

When asked their thoughts on the Kaz Hawkins Band and their upcoming appearance at the IBC, the UK Blues Federation stated, "We are thrilled that 50 years after the first British Blues Invasion, the UK is, once again, bringing the blues to the USA in the shape of the wonderful Kaz Hawkins Band--one of the finest examples of all that is great about the blues currently in the UK. The UK Blues Federation (UKBlues) is proud to have been able to facilitate the Kaz Hawkins Band being in Memphis for the IBC as the winner of the UK Blues Challenge, which we organised and with financial assistance both from UKBlues direct and through a crowd funding campaign organized by UKBlues. As an organisation, UKBlues is thrilled that we have made it possible, for the first time in IBC history, that the UK is officially represented at the IBC--surely the foremost gathering for blues folk in the world. We wish Kaz and her band every success in Memphis and we know that, whatever the outcome, she will be a great ambassador for blues--in and from the UK and for UKBlues."

The UK Blues Federation is a pan-UK, not for profit federation of musicians, organizations, associations, groups, venues, companies, individuals and any other interested parties who work to support, promote and encourage blues of all sorts within the UK. To learn more about the UK Blues Federation, visit: www.ukblues.org

The 2017 International Blues Challenge will be held from January 31st to February 4th, 2017. The International Showcase will open the event on January 31 with competition rounds on February 1-3 in venues located along historic Beale Street. The challenge will conclude with finalists performing at the Orpheum Theater on February 4th. Tickets sales are officially open! For more information on The International Blues Challenge, visit the web site at: www.blues.org

Learn more about the Kaz Hawkins Band at www.kazhawkins.com. For all business matters pertaining to Kaz Hawkins and her band, contact her Management, Lucy Piller, at lucy@allrightnow.com. For media inquiries and interviews, contact Kaz Hawkins' U.S. Publicist, Kiki Plesha, at kiki.plesha@rockmotherpromotions.com.

Contact
Kiki Plesha-Publicist
Kaz Hawkins
***@rockmotherpromotions.com
End
Source:Kaz Hawkins Band
Email:***@rockmotherpromotions.com Email Verified
Tags:Kaz Hawkins, International Blues Challenge, The Blues Federation
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Memphis - Tennessee - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Rock Mother Promotions News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share