Richard Green is appointed as Chair of 8power Limited

-- Richard Green is appointed as Chair of 8power Limited8power is delighted to announce the appointment of Richard Green as Chairman of the Board of Directors with immediate effect.Richard is a serial entrepreneur, non-executive director and business mentor. He was co-founder and CEO of Ubisense, the award winning Industrial Internet of Things pioneer. Under Richard's leadership Ubisense listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2011. Richard is a Chartered Engineer, a Fellow of the Institution of Mechanical Engineers, and was the winner of the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2010 in the Science and Technology category.Prior to Ubisense, Richard co-founded Smallworld, an enterprise geospatial software company which listed on Nasdaq in 1996 and was acquired by GE in 2000. Richard is engaged with several early stage companies as a mentor, angel investor and non-executive director principally in the location, industrial IoT, and mobility sectors.Richard commented "I am thrilled to join 8power at this tremendously exciting stage in its development. We have hit a real sweet spot of opportunity. Based on many years of leading research and development led by Prof. Ashwin Seshia at the University of Cambridge, the IP represents a step change in energy harvesting performance, as much as ten times existing solutions. We have a great team with lots of experience and energy to tap into a huge addressable market, backed by leading investors, IP Group and Cambridge Enterprise – a great combination."Welcoming Mr Green to the Board, Dr Antony Rix, 8power CEO said "We are very pleased that Richard has joined our team. He brings a wealth of valuable experience in how to grow and scale industrial IoT companies with emerging technology in global markets. I look forward to working with Richard to secure further investment in 8power and to address exciting new markets.".ENDSAbout 8power8power is a new start-up company commercialising novel vibration energy harvesting (VEH) technology developed by researchers from the University of Cambridge. The target markets for the technology are self-powered wireless & IoT devices for sensing and measurement in industrial applications.VEH enables power to be generated from a variety of vibration sources including motors, moving vehicles, or traffic-induced movement in structures such as bridges. The patented technology delivers 10 times higher electrical power than existing VEH systems by employing the principle of parametric resonance. This exciting discovery was pioneered by leading academics at the Centre for Smart Infrastructure and Construction at the University of Cambridge.For more informationPlease contact 8power on +44 1223 781610 or through www.8power.com8power Limited, Future Business Centre, King's Hedges Road, Cambridge CB4 2HY, UK