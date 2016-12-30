News By Tag
Texila American University PARTICIPATES IN IIK Education EXPO 2017
After the grand success of IIK Education Expo in March 2014, January 2015 and January 2016, this popular community has announced yet another Education Expo which will be held in January 2017 in Kuwait. This Expo is an excellent opportunity for the students who aspire to do their medical studies abroad.
This mastermind enterprise will be the right destination that caters to the requirements of young expats in Kuwait. This EXPO will give aspiring students a chance to meet representatives from renowned Universities and Institutions directly and get their queries answered.
Texila American University in IIK Education Expo – Meet the University Representative :
Date : 6th & 7th January 2017
Time : 9:00 am to 8:00 pm
Venue : Hotel Crown Plaza, Farwaniya, Kuwait
Texila American University was entrenched in September 2010 with only the Medicine program in Guyana Campus. Today, the University has opened its campuses in Fujairah (UAE) and Zambia to cater the needs of the students' community across the globe. In addition to that, the new campus which is spread across 4 acres of space in Guyana is being constructed. Currently, TAU houses 4000+ students from more than 70 countries for its various program verticals.
