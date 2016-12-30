 
News By Tag
* Marketing
* Sales Funnels
* Online
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Marketing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Birkenhead
  Merseyside
  United Kingdom
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
54321
December 2016
3130


Small Business Owners Have No Marketing Strategy for 2017

Small businesses in the UK are losing out on online marketing due to lack of skills or time.
 
 
Logo sales funnels 1
Logo sales funnels 1
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Marketing
Sales Funnels
Online

Industry:
Marketing

Location:
Birkenhead - Merseyside - UK

Subject:
Awards

BIRKENHEAD, U.K. - Jan. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- According to Our Social Times, 45 percent of companies in the UK have no clear marketing strategy. That, translated to small and medium sized businesses means that the majority of owners believe that having a website delivers no benefits and marketing is expensive.

Another survey, conducted by Marketingfunnel Website in the end of 2016 revealed that the main challenge of small business owners is to create a website that acts as an advertising market, and they have no time or skills to create sales funnels. The   website, dedicated to help small businesses in the UK get more customers through integrating social media, blogging, infographics, and advertising using tailor-made marketing plans is looking into options to change the above trend.

Any Benefits of Having a Website?

When asked about social media advertising, customers were skeptical and thought that it was too complicated and  did not deliver benefits. 61 percent of respondents were not sure whether or not their website was optimized for mobile devices, and had social media sharing buttons on. The main reason for not utilizing email marketing was the cost and the fear of spam complaints from customers. Only 19 percent of respondents had a lead capture page on their website.

Marketing Expert's View on Small Business Marketing

Answering questions about the main marketing challenges of small businesses in the UK, Laura Wolf, manager of Marketingfunnels Website said: "In recent months, we came across many disappointed customers who already had a website and did not see any benefit of it. We had to explain them that even a college kid can put a website together, the secret is what it delivers. After explaining the process of guiding visitors through the sales funnel and turning them into loyal customers, they understood what small business marketing can deliver for them".

New Service to Level the Marketing Playing Ground

Launching services that focus on easy promotion activities, local engagement, and reputation management is the main aim of the company in 2017. The recently  designed start up packages for UK businesses are fit for the budget of the local window repair company, plumber, or self-employed babysitter. These are the people who could benefit  the most from low-cost, local search engine marketing and promotions, according to Marketingfunnels Website. Visit their website for more information on the new service and tailor-made small business marketing solutions. http://www.marketingfunnel.website

Contact
Laura Wolf
Marketingfunnel Website
***@marketingfunnel.website
End
Source:Marketingfunnel Website
Email:***@marketingfunnel.website Email Verified
Tags:Marketing, Sales Funnels, Online
Industry:Marketing
Location:Birkenhead - Merseyside - United Kingdom
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share