Small Business Owners Have No Marketing Strategy for 2017
Small businesses in the UK are losing out on online marketing due to lack of skills or time.
Another survey, conducted by Marketingfunnel Website in the end of 2016 revealed that the main challenge of small business owners is to create a website that acts as an advertising market, and they have no time or skills to create sales funnels. The website, dedicated to help small businesses in the UK get more customers through integrating social media, blogging, infographics, and advertising using tailor-made marketing plans is looking into options to change the above trend.
Any Benefits of Having a Website?
When asked about social media advertising, customers were skeptical and thought that it was too complicated and did not deliver benefits. 61 percent of respondents were not sure whether or not their website was optimized for mobile devices, and had social media sharing buttons on. The main reason for not utilizing email marketing was the cost and the fear of spam complaints from customers. Only 19 percent of respondents had a lead capture page on their website.
Marketing Expert's View on Small Business Marketing
Answering questions about the main marketing challenges of small businesses in the UK, Laura Wolf, manager of Marketingfunnels Website said: "In recent months, we came across many disappointed customers who already had a website and did not see any benefit of it. We had to explain them that even a college kid can put a website together, the secret is what it delivers. After explaining the process of guiding visitors through the sales funnel and turning them into loyal customers, they understood what small business marketing can deliver for them".
New Service to Level the Marketing Playing Ground
Launching services that focus on easy promotion activities, local engagement, and reputation management is the main aim of the company in 2017. The recently designed start up packages for UK businesses are fit for the budget of the local window repair company, plumber, or self-employed babysitter. These are the people who could benefit the most from low-cost, local search engine marketing and promotions, according to Marketingfunnels Website. Visit their website for more information on the new service and tailor-made small business marketing solutions. http://www.marketingfunnel.website
Laura Wolf
Marketingfunnel Website
***@marketingfunnel.website
