 
News By Tag
* Outdoor Kitchens
* Kitchen Equipment
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Melbourne
  Victoria
  Australia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
54321
December 2016
3130


A-OK Kitchens- Find The Finest Joinery and Hardware For The Outdoor Kitchens

Find reliable and trustworthy kitchen equipment to build your outdoor kitchen
 
 
Outdoor Kitchens.
Outdoor Kitchens.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Outdoor Kitchens
* Kitchen Equipment

Industry:
* Manufacturing

Location:
* Melbourne - Victoria - Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia - Jan. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- A-OK Kitchens is one of the renowned kitchen manufacturing studio having their own workshop in Bentleigh. The most interesting part of the firm is that the products are built with 7 years of builders warranty. For outdoor kitchens, the firm makes sure that hardware and the joinery are made from the materials provided by the world's leading brand.

Why Choose The Finest For The Outdoor Kitchens?

When you are choosing materials for the outdoor kitchen in Melbourne, make sure that you choose the best. As the name suggests, outdoor kitchens are placed in the exterior structure of the house, especially on the lawns and garden. To make the kitchen last longer, you have to install better hardware and supreme quality equipment that are reliable in nature.

The outdoor kitchens are prone to face the adverse condition of the weather and temperature. The heat, rain, snow affects the joinery and drawer tracks of the kitchen. The presence of humidity forms rusts in the joints and decreases the flexibility of the cabinets and shelves.

Henceforth, it is essential to choose a standard material from the brands like Blum, Hettich, Tesrol, Laminex and others so that the owners do not fear of getting them replaced more often. Manufactured out of strong materials, the joinery and the hardware last longer than you can imagine.

About The Company- AOK Kitchens is the most talked about firm in the market of Australia. It has introduced multiple design and style for indoor and outdoor kitchens that can suit every household. Besides manufacturing different style cabinets and cupboards, the firm has also brought forth finest quality hardware and joinery for the kitchenette that are highly dependable and long-lasting in nature. These are especially required for the outdoor kitchens as it is placed in the exterior place of the house. Basically made out of stainless steel, the equipment do not get rusted and are resistant to heat and temperature.

If you are planning to install a dependable outdoor kitchen, call the designer and builders of the A-OK. Find the below contact information and reach their office to get the choices straight and clear.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Address- 8 Juliana Street, Bentleigh East, Victoria–3165, Australia

Email- aokkitchens@gmail.com

Contact- 0413 345 341 (tel:0413%20345%20341)

Website- http://www.aokkitchens.com.au/

Media Contact
A-OK Kitchens
+61 413 345 341
aokkitchens@gmail.com
End
Source:A-OK Kitchens
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Outdoor Kitchens, Kitchen Equipment
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Melbourne - Victoria - Australia
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Smartree News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share