Rajasthan Electric Industries: Strives to Deliver High-End Products Using Cutting-Edge Technology
Rajasthan Electric Industries is of the India's leading electrical wire and cable manufacturers, based in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Under the "BRITEX" brand name, the Company produces an array of wires and strips using cutting-edge technologies
"Our track record in meeting the varied needs of diverse consumer base has been tremendous, and our prolonged endeavour is to harness the advanced technologies while delivering quality products to our valued customers", said Mr. Gaurang Gupta, Owner of Rajasthan Electric Industries.
Rajasthan Electric Industries offers a suite of wires and cables using high-end technology and top-notch professionals onboard. Some of the product offerings of the ace manufacturer are – bare copper wire / strip, enameled copper wire /strip, stranded & bunched copper wire, PVC wires and cables, braided copper wire, tin coated copper wire, tinsel wire, aluminum wire, silver plated copper wire, braided connectors, glass wire, nickel copper wire and many more.
About the Company
Headquartered in Jaipur, Rajasthan Electric Industries was founded in 1959. With about six decades of huge experience in the industry, Rajasthan Electric Industries has achieved a paramount landmark. It has been accredited with the licenses of ISO 9002 & ROHS for its continued excellence in delivering quality products.
Rajasthan Electric Industries holds the "BRITEX" brand name that serves as a hallmark of the products.
For more information :http://www.rajasthanelectric.com/
Contact
Gaurang Gupta
+91-9828321631
info@rajasthanelectric.com
