Harbinger Interactive Learning to exhibit at Training 2017 Conference & Expo, San Diego
Join the Harbinger team at booth #213, for a quick demonstration of its learning solutions.
Training 2017 Conference & Expo, the industry's leading train-the-trainer event, is produced by Training magazine, and Lakewood Media Group, LLC. For 40 years, the Training conference has given attendees the very best in skill-building content, covering all aspects of online and instructor-led training. Training magazine is written for training, learning and performance professionals and has been the preeminent voice in the training industry for more than 50 years. Learn more at TrainingMag.com.
"It's our first time we are exhibiting at this conference and we are really excited. Harbinger Interactive Learning is known for its learner-centric and cost- effective learning solutions. Some of our key solutions and services focus on micro learning through Digital Learning Objects, rapid Flash to HTML5 conversion for legacy content, and bringing in the impact of television commercials into the learning world through unique Edumercials. At Training 2017, we look forward to showcasing these solutions along with a host of others. We are sure the audience will be excited to see these; and look forward to a great event", says Poonam Jaypuria, Vice President - eLearning, Harbinger Interactive Learning Pvt. Ltd.
To know more about Harbinger Interactive Learning, visit http://www.harbingerlearning.com. To get in touch with the team at the conference, drop in at booth #213, or write to info@harbingerlearning.com.
About Harbinger Interactive Learning
Harbinger Interactive Learning a global design & development company; with over 25 years of experience in delivering innovative learning solutions for various verticals that include corporate, healthcare, manufacturing, publishing, K12, and higher education.
The company's design and development capabilities extend from deep understanding of learning, strong skills in instructional design, visual design, and expertise in digital learning technologies. The experience of delivering custom solutions for each of the above mentioned sectors has strengthened Harbinger's expertise and helps it in consistently creating learner-centric, customized, and cost-effective training solutions.
Harbinger Interactive Learning's services and solutions have been appreciated by various learning bodies. For two consecutive years, in 2015 and 2016, Harbinger Interactive Learning has been shortlisted as a finalist in the "Learning technologies supplier of the year' category of the prestigious 'Learning Technology Awards'. It has also been adjudged with the Chief Learning Officer award.
For more information, visit www.harbingerlearning.com or contact at 425.861.8400
Media Contact
Isha Sood
Sr. Manager- Marketing
Harbinger Group
isha.sood@harbingergroup.com
Contact
Harbinger Interactive Learning Pvt Ltd
***@harbingerlearning.com
