Global Antioxidants Market, Trends, Size, Development, Growth and Forecast to 2020
Some of the antioxidants are lutein, vitamin A, lycopene, vitamin E, selenium, vitamin C and beta-carotene. Rich sources of antioxidants are vegetables and fruits, and the consumption of vegetables and fruits keeps a consumer healthy and increases the immunity of the human body. High dose supplements of antioxidants can lead to health risks in some cases. For example, taking high doses of beta-carotene increases the risk of lung cancer in smokers and high doses of vitamin E increases the risk of prostate cancer.
Consumer awareness towards the health benefits of antioxidants had risen at a significant level. The demand for foods such as blueberries and blackberries, which are naturally rich in antioxidants, is also growing with a significant rate. Artificial antioxidants are also used in manufacturing a variety of foods for the health conscious consumers. Antioxidants are used widely in confectionery, chocolate, hot beverages and soft drinks. Growing demand for end-user industry, coupled with rising health awareness are some of the major factors driving the growth of global antioxidants market.
Some of the major competitors of antioxidants market are Vitablend Nederland B.V., Kemin Industries, Inc., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Kalsec, Inc., Nutreco N.V., Archer-Daniels-
