 
News By Tag
* Antioxidants Market
* Global Antioxidants Market
* Antioxidants Market Size
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Consumer
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
54321
December 2016
3130


Global Antioxidants Market, Trends, Size, Development, Growth and Forecast to 2020

 
 
P&S Market Research2
P&S Market Research2
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Antioxidants Market
* Global Antioxidants Market
* Antioxidants Market Size

Industry:
* Consumer

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

Subject:
* Reports

NEW YORK - Jan. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Antioxidants slow down oxidation of other molecules and neutralize the effects of free radicals in consumer's body, protecting body from the oxidation reaction by oxidizing themselves. Oxidation reactions can produce free radicals and the free radicals start chain reactions. So, antioxidants such as ascorbic acid, thiols and polyphenols act as reducing agents.  Even though oxidation reactions are necessary for life but they can sometimes be damaging, as plants and animals maintain complex systems of multiple types of antioxidants (such as vitamin C, glutathione, vitamin A and vitamin E) and enzymes (such as superoxide dismutase, catalase and various peroxides). Inadequate level of antioxidants and inhibition of the antioxidant enzymes causes oxidative stress and damage to the cells.

For more information visit:https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/antioxidants-market

Some of the antioxidants are lutein, vitamin A, lycopene, vitamin E, selenium, vitamin C and beta-carotene. Rich sources of antioxidants are vegetables and fruits, and the consumption of vegetables and fruits keeps a consumer healthy and increases the immunity of the human body. High dose supplements of antioxidants can lead to health risks in some cases. For example, taking high doses of beta-carotene increases the risk of lung cancer in smokers and high doses of vitamin E increases the risk of prostate cancer.

Based on end user of antioxidants, the global antioxidants market (https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/antioxid...) can be segmented as, cosmetics industry, synthetic resins industry, animal feed industry, food and beverages industry, and fuel additive market. Food and beverages industry is one of the major end users of the antioxidant. Based on the type, the global antioxidants market can be bifurcated in two broad categories – natural antioxidants and synthetic antioxidants.

Request for Table of Content: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/Antioxid...

Consumer awareness towards the health benefits of antioxidants had risen at a significant level. The demand for foods such as blueberries and blackberries, which are naturally rich in antioxidants, is also growing with a significant rate. Artificial antioxidants are also used in manufacturing a variety of foods for the health conscious consumers. Antioxidants are used widely in confectionery, chocolate, hot beverages and soft drinks. Growing demand for end-user industry, coupled with rising health awareness are some of the major factors driving the growth of global antioxidants market.

Some of the major competitors of antioxidants market are Vitablend Nederland B.V., Kemin Industries, Inc., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Kalsec, Inc., Nutreco N.V., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM), Cargill Incorporated, Naturex S.A., BASF S.E, and Aland (Jiangsu) Nutraceutical Co., Ltd.

Browse Other Related Report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/industry-report/consumer-products

About P&S Market Research

P&S Market Research is a market research company, which offers market research and consulting services for various geographies around the globe. We provide market research reports, industry forecasting reports, business intelligence, and research based consulting services across different industry/business verticals.

As one of the top growing market research agency, we're keen upon providing market landscape and accurate forecasting. Our analysts and consultants are proficient with business intelligence and market analysis, through their interaction with leading companies of the concerned domain. We help our clients with B2B market research and assist them in identifying various windows of opportunity, and framing informed and customized business expansion strategies in different regions.

Contact:

Abhishek

Executive – Client Partner

347, 5th Ave. #1402

New York City, NY - 10016

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Phone:+1-888-778-7886
Tags:Antioxidants Market, Global Antioxidants Market, Antioxidants Market Size
Industry:Consumer
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
P&S Market Research News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share