Ebizy.com Aims To Bring India's Shops Online

 
 
DELHI, India - Jan. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Bearing the Brunt

With the onslaught of e-commerce websites in India, it is quite obvious as to who is bearing the brunt, the good ol' brick and mortar shops, especially in big cities like Delhi, Mumbai. Many have closed shop while others are on the verge of closing down. And with the e-commerce industry in India projected to cross the $100 billion mark by 2020, the risk to the small-scale shops of being overshadowed, is for evermore.

The Problem

While many shop owners have successfully transitioned their businesses to suit online needs, many more haven't been so lucky. They are either suffering because they chose to ignore the e-commerce tsunami (and still do) or simply, got a little late. Another reason could be the possible reluctance owing to the intimidating process of getting up ready to sell online.

The Solution

The people at Ebizy seem to have solved this problem. Ebizy is helping by making it very easy to for the shop owners to become sellers on their website. Ebizy sends its seller support expert to the shop owner who shows his interest by giving a missed call. The seller support expert then helps the shop owner register with the website. The expert also helps the prospective seller with any documentation or paper work involved with starting to sell online.

Ebizy also provides its own product photographers, free-of-cost. They conduct the shoot on the shop itself so that the seller doesn't have to get involved in the hassles of bringing the products to the studio and time constraints.

Why Ebizy?

"Just registering and getting up to the point to sell online can cost an arm and a leg, but at Ebizy, it costs next to nothing", says Dr. R. K. Tandon (CMD, ebizy.com). Along with the ease of doing business, selling on Ebizy is a bargain, especially for small scale sellers.

What Ebizy is doing?

In a nutshell, Ebizy is connecting Delhi's shops with buyers all around India. They're taking their business to the sellers and not the usual, other way around. It is also supporting the local economy by including locally sorted products in the categories of groceries, home décor and furnishings, clothing and footwear.

Just Starting Out

Dr. Tandon says "here, we respect our relationship and we fully assist our sellers and wish to grow with them". Working with a small but highly talented team of just 20 employees, Dr. Tandon, the CMD, has made some rapid strides and have been able to create a closely knit network of more than 1200 sellers that too, in just six months. And if they continue like this Delhi would truly become an online market place.

Contact
Shruti C. Joshi
Source:Ebizy
