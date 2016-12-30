 
New! Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE)

IMF Academy introduces the ACFE accredited 5-day Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE) course.
 
 
EINDHOVEN, Netherlands - Jan. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Certified Fraud Examiners (CFEs) have a unique set of skills that is not found in any other career field or discipline. They combine knowledge of complex financial transactions with an understanding of methods, law, and how to resolve allegations of fraud. Fraud examiners are also trained to understand not only how fraud occurs, but also why. The Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE) credential is recognized in the hiring and promotion policies of numerous leading organizations all over the world. According to the 2015/2016 Compensation Guide for Anti-Fraud Professionals, CFEs earn 23% more than their non-certified colleagues!

IMF Academy is an ACFE Authorized Training Organization and the exclusive provider of CFE (exam) courses in the Benelux. Participate in this intensive 5-day CFE course and:

  - Prepare yourself for the Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE) exam

  - Receive guidance from experienced ACFE authorised instructors

  - Participate in open discussions on a variety of topics in fraud prevention

  - Meet others preparing for the Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE) exam

For more information about this training check http://www.imfacademy.com/areasofexpertise/finance/certif...

IMF Academy is part of International Management Forum and is an independent publisher of distance learning courses and organizer of hot topical classroom based trainings. IMF focuses on business information for managers and decision-makers in large and middle-sized companies and non-profit organizations. During the past 20 years, we gained a solid reputation by providing to-the-point and valuable information about topics both critical and of current interest.

