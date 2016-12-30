News By Tag
New! Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE)
IMF Academy introduces the ACFE accredited 5-day Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE) course.
IMF Academy is an ACFE Authorized Training Organization and the exclusive provider of CFE (exam) courses in the Benelux. Participate in this intensive 5-day CFE course and:
- Prepare yourself for the Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE) exam
- Receive guidance from experienced ACFE authorised instructors
- Participate in open discussions on a variety of topics in fraud prevention
- Meet others preparing for the Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE) exam
For more information about this training check http://www.imfacademy.com/
IMF Academy is part of International Management Forum and is an independent publisher of distance learning courses and organizer of hot topical classroom based trainings. IMF focuses on business information for managers and decision-makers in large and middle-sized companies and non-profit organizations. During the past 20 years, we gained a solid reputation by providing to-the-point and valuable information about topics both critical and of current interest.
Contact
Jessy Antonis
+31 (0) 40 246 02 20
***@imf-online.com
End
