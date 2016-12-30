News By Tag
LitCircle: The Party App - Discover Parties Instantly
Los Angeles, CA– Jordan Nelson has launched a funding campaign using the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter effective December 9, 2016. He is targeting to raise $25,000 in order to launch the brand new party app LitCircle.
LitCircle is the Los Angeles party app created by Jordan Nelson. It's never been so easy to organize your night and discover local events. Born out of LA's party scene, the app was formed with the simple premise that Facebook and texting are insufficient methods of connecting with your city's nightlife.
LitCircle regularly hosts avant-garde parties that emblemize the brand as one that actualizes the Millennial dream of attending massive parties. These parties are organize with the simple purpose of promoting the app. Moreover, they are designed to enhance local nightlife and connect with thousands of partiers.
The advantage of the app hosting its own parties is that it doesn't require other people to begin the sharing curve. It provides parties for people to immediately access and see how great discoverable events can be. That helps a lot in communicating what the app is about.
Jordan says "LitCircle's origin is all about re-awakening LA's and then the world's underground party scene. Warehouses, lofts, homes. There is a cultural movement looking for a technology leap. The product is a fun to use mobile app that connects you and your friends around events. I'm now releasing an app onto both the iOS and Android platforms.
One of the great things about LitCircle is that besides the app we throw parties. Throwing our own parties means that we have to pay for everything that comes with that: Doormen, bartenders, DJs."
With just 6 days left in this campaign, your support is urgently needed! Please look at all the rewards they have for those who make a contribution. Please consider getting involved, at whatever level you can, and help "LitCircle" get funded!
Need your help
If you can't afford to donate, don't worry - there are plenty of other ways you can help. Please take some time to share this campaign across your social networks and encourage your friends and family to donate.
For more information about LitCircle, please visit www.whatislitcircle.com
If you want to support this project, you can do so by donating https://www.kickstarter.com/
