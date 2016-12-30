News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
'Dangal' Sets A New Benchmark By Earning Rs. 584.70 Cr Worldwide
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Dangal - OVERSEAS - Total till Tue, 3 Jan: $ 23.31 million [₹ 158.70 cr]... Heading for $ 25 million before Week 2 concludes... EXCELLENT!" He later tweeted the milestones crossed by the film. "#Dangal milestones...Crossed 50 cr – Day 2, 100 cr - Day 3, 150 cr - Day 5, 200 cr - Day 8, 250 cr - Day 10, 300 cr - Day 13."
He also tweeted, "#PK crossed ₹ 300 cr on Day 17... #Dangal crosses ₹ 300 cr on Day 13... Indeed, Aamir is setting NEW BENCHMARKS... India biz."
The total collection of 'Dangal' is Rs. 584.70 crores which comprises of collection from the domestic market Rs. 426 crores gross and Rs. 300 crores net while the collection from the International market is Rs. 158.70 crores. 'Sultan' enjoyed a total worldwide collection of Rs. 572 crores in it's entire lifetime.
It is still running in cinemas and will reach new heights considering the current box-office collection.
Please visit http://www.fridaymoviez.com
Contact
FridayMoviez
***@twilighten.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse