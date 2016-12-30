 
'Dangal' Sets A New Benchmark By Earning Rs. 584.70 Cr Worldwide

 
 
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
MUMBAI, India - Jan. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Ever since Aamir Khan starrer 'Dangal' has released it is winning accolades not only for the stellar performances by the artists but also for its outstanding storyline and direction. The film is pocketing a huge amount of collection from the domestic market as well as International market. While everyone was waiting for the film to break all the record of Salman Khan's highest grosser 'Sultan' 'Dangal' seems to set upon a new benchmark by not only breaking the record of the film but also by earning the highest collection so far.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Dangal - OVERSEAS - Total till Tue, 3 Jan: $ 23.31 million [₹ 158.70 cr]... Heading for $ 25 million before Week 2 concludes... EXCELLENT!" He later tweeted the milestones crossed by the film. "#Dangal milestones...Crossed 50 cr – Day 2, 100 cr - Day 3, 150 cr - Day 5, 200 cr - Day 8, 250 cr - Day 10, 300 cr - Day 13."

He also tweeted, "#PK crossed ₹ 300 cr on Day 17... #Dangal crosses ₹ 300 cr on Day 13... Indeed, Aamir is setting NEW BENCHMARKS... India biz."

The total collection of 'Dangal' is Rs. 584.70 crores which comprises of collection from the domestic market Rs. 426 crores gross and Rs. 300 crores net while the collection from the International market is Rs. 158.70 crores. 'Sultan' enjoyed a total worldwide collection of Rs. 572 crores in it's entire lifetime.

It is still running in cinemas and will reach new heights considering the current box-office collection.

Please visit http://www.fridaymoviez.com

