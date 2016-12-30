 
Try different method to come out from google chrome not responding?

 
 
LOS ANGELES - Jan. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- There is no doubt that Google chrome has always been the applicable browser that is capable to give the fast browsing results.It is the light weight browser and even it doesn't take much time to open.But at times when it would be excessively used and the junk files along with the cache and cookies got incorporated through it,users are required to do instant connection through the customer care team that is always been ready to help the users.

Number of problems for which the users could expect solution:-

    How to reset Google chrome?
    Why the browser page is not opening properly?
    The youtube videos has not been running properly
    Why Hotmail application has not been supported through Google chrome?
    How would the cache removed through Google chrome?

There are number of problems that has been solved through customer care assistance but here users may see solution for some of them:

Resetting Google Chrome from Chrome settings

    First the users need to go on Top- Right of chrome and should choose the given icon.
    It is now time that users would get a new window that will pop up with the list of various links, that would be followed through "Settings"
    After a click over the "Settings", users would get the another window.
    Users are now need to scroll down to the bottom and should choose the option for"Show advanced settings"
    Through opening the "Advanced settings" that would be at the bottom of page, users would get the option for "Reset Browser settings"
    Users may now choose the "Reset browser settings"
    A new pop-up window would come up and would ask for confirmation
    From there users are required to choose the option for "Reset to confirm the restoration process"
    After doing the reset for chrome, users would be able to get clean and default Google Chrome.

For more visit:- http://www.iteraa.com/google-chrome-customer-service
