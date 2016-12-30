 
Techddi.com launches Pen Drive Recovery Software to recover deleted files from digital pen drives

Pen Drive Recovery Software recovers lost file and folders including music files, digital pictures, videos etc from corrupted or damaged pen drive storage media.
 
 
GHAZIABAD, India - Jan. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Pen Drive Recovery Software provides facility to restore deleted, missing and accidentally formatted digital photos, images, videos, mp3 songs, official documents, text files and folders from pen drive storage device. Software uses advance scanning technique to search and recover lost and deleted file and folders from USB flash drive storage media. Pen drive data recovery program also provides facility to preview deleted or missing data before actual data recovery. Software supports recovery of lost file and folders from all type of pen drive storage media such as thumb drive, jump drive, USB flash memory drive, USB flash drive and many more.

Pen drive data restoration utility allows you to recover all type of data lost due to accidentally formatted or corrupted pen drive, improper device handling, power fault, software/hardware error, virus attack or any other similar data loss reason. Software supports recovery of lost data saved in all major file formats such as mpeg, wav, mov, avi, mp3/mp4, bmp, jpeg, jpg, gif, doc, ppt etc. Pen drive recovery utility supports all major brands of pen drive storage media like Kingston, Transcend, SanDisk, HP, Sony and many more.

Software Features:

1. Software is proficient to recover data deleted due to human mistake, virus attack, accidentally formatted pen drive, logical error or any other similar data loss reason.

2. Pen drive recovery program performs in-depth disk scanning of pen drive and easily recover lost data files.

3. Software provides option for user to preview the file and folder before actual data recovery.

4. Pen drive recovery application provides facility to recover lost and deleted files from all type of USB flash drive storage media.

5. Software is easy to use and does not require any expert guidance and technical skills to operate it.

For more information:

Visit: www.techddi.com

Email: support@techddi.com

