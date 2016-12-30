News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Techddi.com launches Pen Drive Recovery Software to recover deleted files from digital pen drives
Pen Drive Recovery Software recovers lost file and folders including music files, digital pictures, videos etc from corrupted or damaged pen drive storage media.
Pen drive data restoration utility allows you to recover all type of data lost due to accidentally formatted or corrupted pen drive, improper device handling, power fault, software/hardware error, virus attack or any other similar data loss reason. Software supports recovery of lost data saved in all major file formats such as mpeg, wav, mov, avi, mp3/mp4, bmp, jpeg, jpg, gif, doc, ppt etc. Pen drive recovery utility supports all major brands of pen drive storage media like Kingston, Transcend, SanDisk, HP, Sony and many more.
Software Features:
1. Software is proficient to recover data deleted due to human mistake, virus attack, accidentally formatted pen drive, logical error or any other similar data loss reason.
2. Pen drive recovery program performs in-depth disk scanning of pen drive and easily recover lost data files.
3. Software provides option for user to preview the file and folder before actual data recovery.
4. Pen drive recovery application provides facility to recover lost and deleted files from all type of USB flash drive storage media.
5. Software is easy to use and does not require any expert guidance and technical skills to operate it.
For more information:
Visit: www.techddi.com
Email: support@techddi.com
Contact
techddi.com
***@techddi.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse