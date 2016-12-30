News By Tag
411 Locals Ranked Number One Among The Best Local SEO Companies For November 2016
411 Locals operates for more than 9 years on the local SEO market all over the globe. So far, the company served more than 40 000 businesses.
"The ranking gives confirmation that our services are being recognized not only by our customers but by other experts in our field too. We are extremely proud of our dedicated team of professionals, that is managing to match such high international standards", said 411 Locals representative Roumen Todorov, regarding the company's recent achievement. Behind the success are 400 determined employees.
The ranking is based on an evaluation of over a hundred companies around the world, operating in the field of digital marketing. Appraisal criteria crucial to the field, that are taken into consideration by FindTheBest SEO, are such as innovative approach, company processes, reporting, the success of previous campaigns, business practices, client experiences, effective use of various marketing channels.
An official Google partner with offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia, 411 Locals has obtained an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. This is the highest of grades among online advertising agencies.
About 411 Locals
As a full-service enterprise, the company incorporates an array of top-of-the-line strategies in their efforts to propel clients to success. Providing tailor-made web design and marketing solutions with proven results measurable on Google, the expert team at 411 Locals bring together an amalgamate of services. including web design, SEO, online and mobile marketing, social media, quality content and a range of other tactics in their campaigns customized for each client.
Contact
Nikolay Peshev
***@411locals.com
