Crowdfunding Action: Nonprofit Casa Esperanza Of Angels Launches Indiegogo.com Campaign
The nonprofit Casa Esperanza Of Angels has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo.com to raise funds for its community outreach initiative planned this month in Sitio Baybay, Tanjay City, Philippines
The outreach project scheduled on January 28, 2017 is designed to benefit impoverished children and their families in a fishing village called Sitio Baybay, Barangay San Isidro, in Tanjay City, Philippines.
"Our aim in this campaign is not just to raise funds but to connect with more people, as well," shared Emmanuel Gonot, Communications Director of Casa Esperanza of Angels. "Hopefully, the story of Sitio Baybay resonates among users of this platform, we'd love to meet new supporters of our nonprofit."
Supported by over 15 million backers from 223 countries, Indiegogo.com is one of the most effective and prominent crowdfunding sites to date. Casa Esperanza of Angels' campaign on Indiegogo.com was created using the platform's flexible goal model.
"The funds collected under this campaign through Indiegogo and through direct donations will be used to purchase food and grocery items for the villagers of Sitio Baybay," explained Mr. Gonot. "These will be distributed by our volunteers on January 28th. We're looking at about 45 children and 19 families from the village who will benefit from this activity."
Tanjay City is a fourth class city located in the province of Negros Oriental in the central part of the Philippines. In recent years, due to the uptick in remittances from overseas workers and from the presence of a large professional workforce, the city and the province have experienced remarkable economic strides. However, remote villages like Sitio Baybay where children endure extreme poverty and hunger, remain.
"These people have so little in terms of basic necessities,"
Fundraising through crowdfunding platforms like Indiegogo.com can be a tough challenge for those who are new to it. Users on these sites are wary of unknown charities and many are focused instead on funding tech innovation projects . Find out more about this campaign at: https://igg.me/
"Of course, we're new to the platform and we don't expect immediate support. We've set a modest goal for this campaign as this is the first time we're doing crowdfunding,"
About Casa Esperanza of Angels Foundation: Casa Esperanza of Angels Foundation, Inc. (https://www.casaesperanzaofangels.com/
Ronald Brown
***@agapeasia.org
