Celebrate Orthodox Christmas at Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai with a BBQ Brunch

-- This year how about celebrating Orthodox Christmas a bit differently?The weather is beautiful and just perfect for a relaxing poolside BBQ Brunch with your family and friends. If it is something you enjoy, head to the Oasis Pool Bar at Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai on Saturday, 7 January and indulge in an awesome BBQ Brunch from 1pm to 4pm.Included in the buffet is an indulgent selection of regional and international BBQ family favourites ranging from variety of superb salads to mouth-watering meat, seafood and desserts. Savour the chef's sizzling specialties as you wind down the delicious delights with refreshing beverages. Equally fantastic are the prices:• AED 109* with soft drinks• AED 179* with selected house beverages• AED 259* with selected premium beverages• AED 359* with bubbly*Price is inclusive of 10% service charge and 10% municipality fee T&CKaterina KhodkovaMillennium Airport Hotel DubaiMob: 056 506 0983katerina.khodkova@millenniumhotels.comThe award-winning Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai is a contemporary lifestyle destination for those who desire to be at the centre of Dubai's pulsating business and cultural scene. Named Middle East's Leading Airport Hotel at the World Travel Awards 2016 for the fifth time since 2008, this exceptional hotel is conveniently located near the Dubai International Airport just five minutes' drive away from Terminal 1, 2 & 3, city's major central business, historical districts, tourist spots, shopping centres and entertainment hub.Featuring 341 spacious guestrooms including Superior rooms and Suites, Club floors, and Executive Deluxe Suites, equipped with outstanding amenities; Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai caters to discerning global business and leisure travellers, and is known for its engaging service. On site are a distinctive choice of restaurants and bars, world-class meeting facilities and a range of leisure options including superb large outdoor swimming pool and fully-equipped fitness centre. The hotel has just upgraded its facilities with a massive expansion of seven new meeting rooms, adding four new restaurants as well as a Grand Ballroom with over 6, 448 sq. ft space.