Modi's BHIM App Hits 5-Million Downloads in Four Days

Within four days of commence, the BHIM (Bharat Interface for Money), an application developed by the Modi govt, has hit 5 million downloads by the users across India. Further, it enabled nearly 7 lakh transactions in the digital world. The striking numbers indicate the growth potential of the digital payment business at the back of a cash crisis provoked by demonetization.The application developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is floated in Google Play store for Android smart phones. An IoS version is expected to be launched in 10 days.The number of user registrations on BHIM so far crosses 1.5 million. By March, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) platform can be used to pay utility bills and insurance premiums.As per NPCI, the financial transactions on USSD (Unstructured Supplementary Service Data), a digital payments platform for feature phones, had jumped to 7,000 to 8,000 a day, up from 1,000 a day before November 8.The application is linked to over 30 private and public sector banks like as SBI, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, HDFC Bank, Union Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank.