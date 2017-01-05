Introducing author Krishna Trilok with the culturally enriching Indian fantasy fiction 'Sharikrida'

End

-- In a future world where modern civilization has deteriorated, six kingdoms of what was once India play a bloody, gladiatorial tournament of chess using living men to decide who among them shall win ultimate power. And, one way or another, all who play the game will learn that the brutality isn't confined to just the chessboards.Krishna Trilok is a writer living in Chennai, India. A great lover of a good story, he has had a keen, long-time fascination for Asian and European history and mythology.A student of commerce and marketing, he learned how to write by reading extensively when he was a teenager, and by carefully observing movie scenes and listening to dialogues.Captivated by war movies and fairy tales right from childhood, Krishna started writing in his teens – with the sole and simple intent of creating a big battle scene set in a world of his own imagining. The result, ten years later, was his first book:. An epic tale of political intrigue, blood games and vengeance.Krishna hopes to write great stories that can be enjoyed by everybody. His writing is visual and direct (he says he "sees the story happening in his head and then just writes down what he's seeing") and tries to give readers an immersive experience. It is also his hope to open up a fresh space in fantasy writing by creating a world that is totally rooted in Indian culture, but is, at the same time, not influenced by Indian mythology.Zuna Literary Agency believes in unveiling fresh new voices in literature and writing, relevant to the contemporary milieu and readership."Sharikrida"is its first release by new author Krishna Trilok, that promises to bring the spotlight on Indian culture-based fantasy fiction that is fresh and true-to-its-roots.