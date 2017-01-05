News By Tag
Yachts Riviera Maya Offering Superior Yet Cost Effective Sunset Cruises in the Riviera Maya
Yachts Riviera Maya, the Riviera Maya-based premium provider of luxury rental yachts and cruise services, is now offering highly luxurious sunset cruise charters in Riviera Maya at the best prices.
Gliding along the Riviera Maya coast on private yachts and cruises is a dream come true for fun-loving individuals who enjoy living in the moment. Yachts Riviera Maya meets the expectations of both the adventurers and cruise-loving individuals with its impeccable range of unique services. The company further offers highly luxurious and elegant, yet perfectly affordable sunset cruise services to its guests.
Whether it is gourmet delights, overflowing drinks, eye-appealing decorations or a soothing music, Yachts Riviera Maya has everything a rocking party requires. The guests can create an itinerary that centers around exactly what kind of fun time they would like to enjoy. The cruise company can also entertain requests for special services at an additional cost to add more zing to the sunset party cruise. The two-hour party cruise is ideal for moving and grooving with friends or enjoying a romantic time with someone special.
Shedding light on the sunset cruise charters in Riviera Maya, an executive from the PR Department stated, "In conformity with our reputation to deliver top notch cruise experiences, we are offering luxurious sunset cruise charters in the Riviera Maya at competitive rates, wherein seasoned and courteous skipper and crew will remain at the disposal of the guests all through the cruise. We serve complimentary soft drinks, tea, coffee and fresh fruits to keep our guests engaged. Catering to entertainment requirements, our vessels come equipped with all of the amenities."
The guest should acquaint the company with their preferences and rest assured that Yachts Riviera Maya will take care of everything else. When on board, guests can enjoy sightseeing, relaxing, eating, snorkeling, and fishing as well. Folks at Yachts Riviera Maya are always up for providing perfectly customized cruise experience to their guests. Hence, promising competitive pricing and exceptional services, sunset cruise charters in Riviera Maya finds ample takers for all the right reasons.
To learn more about the sunset cruise charter packages offered by Yachts Riviera Maya, please visit http://www.yachtsrivieramaya.com/
ABOUT YACHTS RIVIERA MAYA
Yachts Riviera Maya enjoys providing deep-sea fishing and coastal cruise services to individuals who cannot afford to settle on anything less than the best cruising experience. The company specializes in premium yacht tours, fishing trips, and cruises, which it offers to visitors from across the world at the best prices. For almost a decade now, Yachts Riviera Maya has been living up to the expectations of its customers who place their trust in its abilities to deliver. The company has a team of experienced captains, reservation executives, service staff, maintenance crew, and crew members, which, aside from coastal cruising services, provides its guests with luxury transportation, gourmet cuisine, party decorations, and hostess service as well.
Contact Information
Address:
Blvd. Kuklucan
Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancun,
Quintana Roo, Mexico
Contact:
•For Mexico: 998.115.1308
•For U.S. And Canada: 702.401.4284
•Email: info@yachtsrivieramaya.com
•Website: http://www.yachtsrivieramaya.com/
Media Contact
Yachts Riviera Maya
998.115.1308
info@yachtsrivieramaya.com
Page Updated Last on: Jan 05, 2017