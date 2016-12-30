News By Tag
Ecosmob Technologies Announced To Offer Custom SBC Solution
Ecosmob Technologies announced about their service of custom solution development for SBC solution. The company offers development of this solution in FreeSWITCH.
The Session Border Controller solution is one of the important parts of any VoIP network. It is used to secure the VoIP network which is near to impossible to safeguard using any other mechanism such as a firewall. The Session Border Controller can have multiple features. Some of the key features of an SBC Solution are listed below:
• Session level security for VoIP network
• Traffic Policing
• NAT (Network Address Traversal)
• Topology hiding
• Signal encryption
• SIP normalization
• SIP message manipulation
• SIP header manipulation
• Protocol translations between SIP, SIP-I, H.323
• IPv4 to IPv6 interworking
• Call admission control
• Rate limiting
• VPN connectivity
• Selective Resource allocation
• Lawful interception
• DTMF relay and interworking
• Support for Data and fax interworking
• Media transcoding
• Tones and announcements
• Support for voice and video call
• And many more
"Earlier Session Border Controller solution was used only to safeguard the VoIP network from external attacks and malicious activities of hackers. However, the modern SBC solution offers a wider range of features and functionality than ever before. Along with the security, it also offers additional features which can be used for enhancing the performance of the system.", stated representative of Ecosmob Technologies.
The Session Border Controller can prevent the VoIP network from known VoIP attacks, namely, DoS (Denial of Service), DDoS (Destructive Denial of Service), toll fraud, etc. The Session Border Controller solution works on the session level. Thus, it offers the highest level of security. It checks each packet entering the network at the initiation of the session. If it qualifies, then only it will be allowed to enter the network or will get discarded. The same applies to each packet or signal leaving the VoIP network. Moreover, the Session Border Controller solution can hide the network topology which will consolidate the network security as this mechanism will make it difficult to breach the network.
The SBC solution (https://www.freeswitchservice.com/
Contact
FreeSWITCH service provider company
***@ecosmob.com
End
