Memozin Announced the New Year Special Corporate Library Services 2017
The Indian online rental library service provider Memozin Pvt. Ltd.
The requirement and demand of the Corporate Library in India has increased in the last few years due to the many good reasons. There are many initiatives undertaken by the government under the Skilled India program with the intention to educated and develop the required skill in the every single individual.
"Under this special plan, there are multiple options offered to the organizations looking for the online rental library facilities in their company premises inorder to provide the joy of readings to their valuable employees. The companies can include and encourage their training & development program and increase their participancy"
Term of use:
· Free door-step delivery & pick-up of books.
· Each plan is available for minimum duration of 6 months
· You can pay using cheque or NEFT.
· Every single team member will have dedicated log in access.
· You can hold physical books subject to the plan chosen.
· Fine/Charges will be applicable for books returned in torned condition.
· Families will be liable to pay the MRP of the lost books or total damaged books.
So this New Year 2017, get ready to take the unlimited advantage of New Year Special Corporate Library Plan 2017. The employees are sure to enhance their knowledge and expertise resulting in their productivity.
About Memozin:
Based in the commercial belt of Noida, we are into the online renting books with the access to millions of e-books, motivational videos, mind games, audios, quiz, yoga lessons and more at an unmatched membership fee. We cater the need of the users staying in the varied corners of the country.
Our wide variety of the library plans are categorized in the two primary categories including (i) Corporate/Residential Library and (ii) Individual Library.
Now the educational institutes, universities, college, coaching centers and the companies falling into any group can avail the endless benefit of our unique library services on rental basis.
For more information visit https://www.ememozin.com
Contact
Memozin Pvt Ltd.
8800675999
***@ememozin.com
