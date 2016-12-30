 
News By Tag
* Corporate Library
* Residential Library
* Online Book Rental Library
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Noida
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
54321
December 2016
3130


Memozin Announced the New Year Special Corporate Library Services 2017

The Indian online rental library service provider Memozin Pvt. Ltd.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Corporate Library
* Residential Library
* Online Book Rental Library

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India

NOIDA, India - Jan. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- On the occasion of New Year announced one of the library plan especially for the corporate segment termed as 'New Year Special Corporate Library Plan 2017' as a gift for the users across the nation.

The requirement and demand of the Corporate Library in India has increased in the last few years due to the many good reasons. There are many initiatives undertaken by the government under the Skilled India program with the intention to educated and develop the required skill in the every single individual.

"Under this special plan, there are multiple options offered to the organizations looking for the online rental library facilities in their company premises inorder to provide the joy of readings to their valuable employees. The companies can include and encourage their training & development program and increase their participancy", said Ramakant Singh, Managing Director, Memozin Pvt. Ltd.

Term of use:

·          Free door-step delivery & pick-up of books.

·          Each plan is available for minimum duration of 6 months

·          You can pay using cheque or NEFT.

·          Every single team member will have dedicated log in access.

·          You can hold physical books subject to the plan chosen.

·          Fine/Charges will be applicable for books returned in torned condition.

·          Families will be liable to pay the MRP of the lost books or total damaged books.

So this New Year 2017, get ready to take the unlimited advantage of New Year Special Corporate Library Plan 2017. The employees are sure to enhance their knowledge and expertise resulting in their productivity.

About Memozin:

Based in the commercial belt of Noida, we are into the online renting books with the access to millions of e-books, motivational videos, mind games, audios, quiz, yoga lessons and more at an unmatched membership fee.  We cater the need of  the users staying in the varied corners of the country.

Our wide variety of the library plans are categorized in the two primary categories including (i) Corporate/Residential Library and (ii) Individual Library.

Now the educational institutes, universities, college, coaching centers and the companies falling into any group can avail the endless benefit of our unique library services on rental basis.

For more information visit https://www.ememozin.com

Contact
Memozin Pvt Ltd.
8800675999
***@ememozin.com
End
Source:Memozin Pvt Ltd.
Email:***@ememozin.com Email Verified
Tags:Corporate Library, Residential Library, Online Book Rental Library
Industry:Books
Location:Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Ememozin News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share