The U.S. Drainage & Water Pipe Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2016-2020) – Daedal Research
The U.S. Drainage & Water Pipe Market report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry.
Growth of the U.S. drainage & water pipe market has also been forecasted for the period 2016-2020, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends. The competition in the U.S. drainage & water pipe market is stiff and dominated by the big players like Forterra, PLC. Further, key players of the drainage & water pipe market like Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc., American Water Works Company and Northwest Pipe Company are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.
Forterra PLC
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.
American Water Works Company, Inc.
Northwest Pipe Company
The U.S. drainage & water pipe market increased at a significant CAGR during the span of 5 years, i.e., 2011-2015 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next five years, i.e., 2016-2020 tremendously. Since, water infrastructure is mandatory for any building structure, the market is seen rising over the years due to various reasons.
The drainage & water pipe market can be segmented on the basis of size and materials. On the basis of size, the pipes can be classified into, large diameter pipes and small diameter pipes, while on the basis of material, pipes are classified into, metallic pipes, Vitrified clay pipe, concrete pipe and plastic pipe. Metallic pipes are further segmented into ductile iron pipe & steel pipe and plastic pipes are classified into HDPE pipe & PVC pipe.
The major growth drivers for the U.S. drainage & water pipe market are: the rise in the fast act funding and water infrastructure spending, the upsurge in the construction activities across the nation along with the aging water infrastructure, which has increased the need for the replacement of the old drainage & water pipes. Despite the market is governed by various growth drivers, there are certain challenges faced by the market such as: decline in the share of federal capital spending on the water utilities, increasing gap between the actual capital spending and needed capital spending on water infrastructure, fluctuations in the steel price and economic slowdown. The two major trends in the market include the adoption of PPP model and the emergence of water utilities sector from the economic slowdown.
List of Figures:
Figure 1: Drainage & Water Pipe Segments
Figure 2: Drainage & Water Pipe Segments on the Basis of Size
Figure 3: The U.S. Drainage & Water Pipe Market by Value; 2011-2015 (US$ Billion)
Figure 4:The U.S. Drainage & Water Pipe Market by Value; 2016E-2020E (US$ Billion)
Figure 5: The U.S. Drainage & Water Pipe Market by Volume; 2014-2020E (Thousand Ton)
Figure 6: The U.S. Drainage & Water Pipe Market by Segments; 2015 (%)
Figure 7: The U.S. Drainage Pipe Market by Value; 2015-2020E (US$ Billion)
Figure 8: The U.S. Drainage Pipe Market by Players; 2015 (US$ Million)
Figure 9: The U.S. Water Pipe Market by Value; 2015-2020E (US$ Billion)
Figure 10: The U.S. Ductile Iron Water Pipe Market by Players; 2015 (%)
Figure 11: The U.S. Large Diameter Water Pipe Market by Players; 2015 (US$ Million)
Figure 12: The U.S. Fast Act Funding; 2014-2020E (US$ Billion)
Figure 13: The U.S. Water Infrastructure Spending; 2014-2020E (US$ Billion)
Figure 14: The U.S. Construction Spending; 2011-2016 (US$ Billion)
Figure 15: The U.S. Federal Share of Water Utility Capital Spending; 2010-2014 (%)
Figure 16:The U.S. Municipal Water Infrastructure Capital Expenditure;
Figure 17: The U.S. Municipal Water Infrastructure Capital Expenditure by Products; 2016E-2025E (%)
Figure 18: Forterra Business Segments
Figure 19: Forterra Net Sales; 2013-2015 (US$ Billion)
Figure 20: Forterra Net Sales by Segments; 2015 (%)
Figure 21: Forterra Net Sales by Region; 2015 (%)
Figure 22: ADS Net Sales; 2012-2016 (US$ Billion)
Figure 23: ADS Net Sales by Region; 2016 (%)
Figure 24: American Water Works Operating Revenues; 2011-2015 (US$ Billion)
Figure 25: American Water Works Operating Revenue by Segments; 2015 (%)
Figure 26: Northwest Pipe Net Sales; 2011-2015 (US$ Million)
Figure 27: Northwest Pipe Net Sales by Segments; 2015 (%)
Figure 28: Northwest Pipe Net Sales by Region; 2015 (%)
Table 1: The U.S. Annual Capital Gap for Water Infrastructure
Table 2: The U.S. Drainage & Water Pipe Market Major Players
