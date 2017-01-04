News By Tag
United Premier Soccer League Announces Super Inter AZ as Next Pro Premier Arizona Expansion
Phoenix-based Pro Development team will join UPSL's expanding Arizona Conference
Super Inter AZ will begin play in UPSL's Arizona Conference beginning with the 2017 Spring Season.
United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "Super Inter AZ is a talented team that will add depth to our Arizona Conference, and we're thrilled to have another team in the Phoenix metro area. 'Inter' brings high-caliber players and a tradition of winning, and that's what the UPSL is all about. The ownership is solid, the background is solid and it's a good fit for both the team and the league. We welcome Super Inter AZ to the Pro Premier Division, and wish them well both on and off the field."
Super Inter AZ was created in 1998 by Victor 'Roko' Gordian, owner of International Soccer League in Phoenix, and an assistant coach of the Glendale (Ariz.) College men's soccer team.
Gordian has operated the team under different names, but has won numerous tournaments in and around the United States Southwest, including Arizona's Copper Cup.
Super Inter AZ Owner and Head Coach Roko Gordian said, "We're coming into the UPSL because it's time to give our players that chance at professional careers. We know we have quality players, skilled players, and we want to show the strength of our academy. It's finally the right time to take Super Inter Arizona to the next level."
The team has grown steady popularity among Arizona's Latin and Hispanic communities, attracting top local talent and often sending players to play for higher-profile teams. Gordian also operates a youth academy for boys and girls, ages 6-to-18.
"We get good players to come and play and we've won big tournaments and important titles," Gordian said. "We want to start to build more of that history."
About Super Inter AZ
Super Inter AZ are an American Soccer (https://en.wikipedia.org/
Contact:
Roko Gordian
Email: RokoGordian1981@
Direct: (602) 760-8017
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 50 teams in California, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho and Colorado. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 60-plus teams targeted for 2017 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining UPSL minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
www.upslsoccer.com
www.facebook.com/
www.twitter.com/
