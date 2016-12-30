 
Business Guru Eric Taylor Tapped as Keynote Speaker for Growth & Success Con 2017

Taylor joins an impressive lineup of 20 top business thought leaders from around the nation for the inaugural educational and networking event on March 21
 
 
LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. - Jan. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Growth & Success Con (growthsuccesscon.com), the premier all–day small business conference featuring seven hours of content designed to advance and develop entrepreneurs, has tapped Eric Taylor, best selling co-author of "Master the World of Selling" (Wiley) and Director of Client Marketing Strategies at CFO Studio, as the keynote speaker at the conference, which takes place March 21, 2017 in Lawrenceville, New Jersey. The full lineup of experts and business coaches will share tips and tricks on topics including growth, marketing, management, and business building for success.

Over the past 25 years, Taylor has inspired, educated, and entertained more than two thousand audiences. After starting his entrepreneurial career at eighteen by selling cookware door-to-door, he started his first company at twenty-six and within eight years grew the company by 1.2 million in annual sales, eventually selling it to buy a sales training franchise. Later selling that too, Taylor launched Empowerment Group International, where he created, produced, and promoted large-scale public business seminars that were attended by thousands of professionals and featured some of the greatest thought leaders of our time in sales, marketing, leadership, and personal development.

An avid athlete himself, Taylor entered the world of sports marketing at Learfield Sports at the University of Pennsylvania before accepting a role at The MAX Challenge, a leading fitness franchise company. Today he juggles multiple roles including Director of Client Marketing Strategies, Business Development Partnerships at CFO Studio; Chief Transformation Officer at GetLeanUSA.com; and Chief Entertainment Officer at It's a Party LLC.

Taylor will deliver his keynote address "Get Unstuck! Don't Get It Right Get It Done - How to Transform Your Business and Life Every Day," which will inspire attendees to embrace their personal brand, figure out what motivates them, and take a chance when others falter.    Other seasoned business experts from around the nation will be sharing their insights during the following panels:
·      The Shadow of Success: Getting Out of Your Own Way

·      Proven Strategies for Highly Successful Small Businesses

·      Build Your Brand, Grow Your Business

·      Creating a Recipe for Growth & Success

Growth & Success Con offers the opportunity for entrepreneurs and small business owners to receive advice and learn strategies on the most pressing business topics to grow their businesses and succeed in an ever-changing economic climate.

Registration is now open, but space is limited. Register to today at growthsuccesscon.com. Sponsorships are still available, email staff[at]growthsuccesscon.com.

