Elk Grove Streetlights LED retrofit with Truly Green Solutions Universal Light™ G4 Lamps

-- Truly Green Solutions, a leading nationwide manufacturer of LED lamps and luminaires, announced today that it has completed a city-wide LED retrofit for decorative post-top streetlights for the City of Elk Grove, California. The contract required retrofits for approximately 3,000 lamps in five different decorative fixture types.The Elk Grove LED Street Light Installation Project is a city-wide program to convert all city-owned street lighting to LED. The project involved retrofitting of over 12,000 high-pressure sodium streetlights to energy-efficient LEDs throughout the city, and is estimated to save more than $400,000 annually for Elk Grove. The project was divided into two phases, with Phase 2 (focusing on replacement of decorative street lights."With this LED conversion, we will not only cut overall costs, but also reduce light pollution and vastly improve the quality of light." said Jeff Werner, Senior Civil Engineer for the City of Elk Grove. "Conversions in Phase 2 will allow Elk Grove to reduce carbon dioxide emissions with annual energy savings up to 75% over the next ten years.""Our core values are excellence in everything we do for our clients and customers, including a commitment to innovation and world-class service" said Ruby Jadwet, CEO of Truly Green Solutions. "That said, we craft solutions based on our customers' needs, and promise to make the most cost-effective products and solutions for our customers in order to help them to reach their conservation goals."Two of the most efficient and high lumen TGS products were selected for the project: the 54W and 36W Universal LightG4. With over 140 LpW, a 360beam angle, and an extended life of 100,000 hours +, the TGS Universal LightG4 series provides ten years of virtually maintenance-free service.TGS UniversalG4 lights are RoHS, cUL, and DLC compliant and certified.The 54W, 4000K Universal LightG4replaced250W HPS and metal halide lamps in the following fixtures:LRA Laguna Ridge PendantLW2 Laguna West Acorn (Dual)OTB Old Town AcornEstimated energy savings is 78% over HPS lighting.The 36W, 4000K Universal LightG4replaced 150W HPS lamps in the following fixtures:LWB Laguna West AcornLRB Laguna Ridge AcornWith numerous successful installations in city municipalities, government and commercial sectors, school districts, and aerospace, TGS is well-positioned as a trusted supplier for efficient, state-of-the-art LED lighting products. Employing cutting-edge technology, TGS defines itself by providing proven quality LED lamps and luminaires with higher lumen output, intelligent engineering, and reliable components. TGS's continual development ensures the most efficient, cost effective, and green lighting solutions on the market.Areas of LED expertise include tubes, troffer retrofit kit, panels, HID retrofit, Universal Light™ G4, high bay, and high mast lighting products.Truly Green Solutions is a woman and minority owned company (WBENC certified). Its products are independently tested and guaranteed for the highest performance and life cycle, and are certified and compliant with cUL, cETL, CE, FCC, Lighting Facts, and Energy Star, RoHS, and DLC. Please visit www.trulygreensolutions.com for more information.